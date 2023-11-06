Jamal Murray Opens Up on Never Being Named a NBA All-Star

I think it’s fair to say it’s a surprise to some that you’ve yet to be an All-Star. Is that something you have your eyes on?

Yeah, for sure. You want to win everything you possibly can. I actually want to win something defensive this year or be in the conversation at least. But I think I'm on a team where we're trying to win a championship and you can't let those side missions get in the way.

That's why some games I'll have two assists, five assists, 15 assists, 10 points, 20 points. I feel like it's whatever the team needs that day and and when you're winning so much, you try to stay consistent with that and not veer off. So sometimes they need me to do more, sometimes they need me to do less when it’s someone else's night.

Obviously going back-to-back is a goal and you have new goals. But you just had last year's ring ceremony. Has it been hard to turn that chapter? What's that process been like moving forward?

It's been a lot easier than I thought it would be. Ring ceremony was great, but it just verifies for me what we've known this whole time, that we can do it. Not a lot of people go back-to-back so we have a new mission.

To contradict the last question, do you have a favorite parade memory?

The whole night was great. Going on the army truck was one of those legendary moments that you remember forever. Just seeing the fans right next to the capital was real cool to see, it was just like how I envisioned it when I was a kid dreaming about winning a championship.

Do you have a favorite Jokić memory?

He's just constantly funny. He took our money on the plane the other day, so we're not really happy with him right now.

Gambling?

Yeah and he just wins for no reason. Like it is pure luck. I was pissed off. This question triggered me.

Would you ever go with him to Serbia?

I might go with him this year actually.