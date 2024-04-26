76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. Crashes Lamborghini Hours After Stunning Game 2 Loss to Knicks

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s night somehow went from bad to worse after the Philadelphia 76ers suffered a heartbreaking 104-101 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday.

According to TMZ Sports, Oubre wrecked his purple Lamborghini when he "disregarded a red traffic signal" and collided into another car around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. While there were no injuries reported, both vehicles were towed away due to the damage sustained from the crash.

Oubre has not addressed the incident, but it is likely that he will be asked about it following Game 3 tonight. The 76ers said the organization is aware of the situation.

Oubre posed for photos with the Lamborghini for Intersection Magazine.

Oubre was allegedly struck by a vehicle in Philadelphia in Nov. 2023. He was taken to the hospital with a broken rib, along with "an assortment of bruises and cuts to his body." Oubre returned to the team's practice facility three days later.

He ended up missing 11 games.



