Reggie Bush Getting 2005 Heisman Trophy Back After Forfeiting Award

Reggie Bush will be getting back his 2005 Heisman Trophy after forfeiting it in 2010 as part of NCAA sanctions placed on USC.
On Wednesday, the Heisman Trust decided that Bush would get his trophy back after it monitored the "enormous changes in the college football landscape." Bush had forfeited his trophy in connection to the NCAA sanctions against USC for several violations, including Bush receiving improper benefits when he attended the school. Bush will be getting the actual trophy while USC will receive a replica, and starting with the 2024 season, he'll be invited to all future Heisman Trophy ceremonies.
The Trust's decision to reinstate Bush's trophy went through a "deliberative process" and is part of "fundamental changes in college athletics" that acknowledge student-athlete compensation. In 2021, college athletes began signing endorsement deals after the NCAA lifted its restrictions on the athlete's name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights.
"Personally, I'm thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I'm honored to return to the Heisman family," Bush said in a statement to ESPN. "I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization."
Michael Comerford, president of The Heisman Trophy Trust, added, "We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments. We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back."
Once the NCAA acknowledged NIL deals in 2021, Bush began putting things in motion to regain his trophy. He released a statement where he criticized the Heisman Trust, and he received support from several Heisman winners, such as former Texas A&M star quarterback Johnny Manziel, who said he wouldn't go to the ceremony until Bush got his trophy back.