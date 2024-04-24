Reggie Bush Getting 2005 Heisman Trophy Back After Forfeiting Award

Reggie Bush will be getting back his 2005 Heisman Trophy after forfeiting it in 2010 as part of NCAA sanctions placed on USC.

On Wednesday, the Heisman Trust decided that Bush would get his trophy back after it monitored the "enormous changes in the college football landscape." Bush had forfeited his trophy in connection to the NCAA sanctions against USC for several violations, including Bush receiving improper benefits when he attended the school. Bush will be getting the actual trophy while USC will receive a replica, and starting with the 2024 season, he'll be invited to all future Heisman Trophy ceremonies.