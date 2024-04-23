Ryan Garcia Admits 'Crazy' Behavior Was Publicity Stunt: 'We Had It Pre-recorded Months Ago'

Fans have been concerned about Ryan Garcia’s state of mind, since the boxer shared several alarming posts and claimed that his life was in danger. But now Garcia has revealed that his troubling antics over the past few weeks have been part of an elaborate publicity stunt.

On the latest episode of the PBD Podcast, Garcia admitted that his behavior was a planned out ploy to get eyes on him ahead of his fight with Devin Haney. According to Garcia, he titled the project "The Great Escape."

"We had it pre-recorded months ago," Garcia said. "I said 'I'm about to make sure everybody thinks I'm going crazy. I'm going to do this, I'm going to do that, watch it's going to be called 'The Great Escape.' I have it all documented. I was already planning weeks and weeks and weeks behind. I don't know what made me come up with the idea."

While it’s unclear what gave Garcia the idea to pull off this stunt, once he decided to follow through he was committed.

"One day, I just decided to go all in and just commit to a plan that I had, and I was not going to budge for nobody,” he said. “It don't matter if I went on his podcast or anybody's podcast; I was acting sporadic, just like crazy."