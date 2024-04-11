Deion Sanders on Daughter's Pregnancy With Jacquees: 'Haven't Digested That Whole Thing Yet'

While Deion Sanders isn't completely thrilled about becoming a grandfather, he's shown full support for his eldest daughter, Deiondra. The 31-year-old is expecting her first child with R&B singer, Jacquees.

In a recent chat with People, Sanders admitted that he hasn't "fully digested" the news of his upcoming grandchild, but expressed pride for Deiondra reaching a pivotal life stage.

"I haven't digested that whole thing yet," the Colorado Buffaloes head coach confessed, adding that "not one thing" excites him about grandparenthood.

"I'm proud of my baby that she's at least waited until her thirties to give me this gift of life," he continued. "I'm happy about that, but I want to make sure she's straight emotionally and psychologically as well."