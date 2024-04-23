Video Shows Nikola Jokic's Brother Punch Fan at Playoff Game, NBA Investigating

Nikola Jokic's older brother punched a fan after the Denver Nuggets Game 2 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

The Nuggets beat the Lakers 101 to 99 after being down as much as 20 points, but that didn't stop Jokic's family getting into it with others in the stands. Video shows Jokic's older brother, Strahinja, kicking and crossing over a row of seats to try and get to a man who appeared to be heckling him.

Stranhinja got close enough that he was able to throw a punch at the man and connect with his face. The man stayed on his feet and continued to have words with Strahinja while the other Jokic brother, Nemanja, showed up to back his sibling. Nikola's wife, Natalija, can also be seen in the clip holding their daughter and trying to hold Strahinja back.