Shaq and Charles Barkley Use Punching Bag With Kendrick Perkins Face On It

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley are punching back against Kendrick Perkins, literally.

On Tuesday night, during a fitness segment on Inside The NBA, the show's crew brought out a freestanding punching bag with Perkin's face on it for O'Neal and Barkley to go to work on. The stunt is a response to comments Perk made last week criticizing his fellow former basketball players, claiming they don't really watch the sport.

While putting on a pair of boxing gloves, Sir Charles took a shot at Perk saying, "Oh we going to kill some roaches? Let's kill some roaches." He then proceeded to throw several right and left-handed jabs at Perk's face.