Shaq and Charles Barkley Use Punching Bag With Kendrick Perkins Face On It

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley are punching back against Kendrick Perkins, literally.
On Tuesday night, during a fitness segment on Inside The NBA, the show's crew brought out a freestanding punching bag with Perkin's face on it for O'Neal and Barkley to go to work on. The stunt is a response to comments Perk made last week criticizing his fellow former basketball players, claiming they don't really watch the sport.
While putting on a pair of boxing gloves, Sir Charles took a shot at Perk saying, "Oh we going to kill some roaches? Let's kill some roaches." He then proceeded to throw several right and left-handed jabs at Perk's face.
Shaq then joined in by shooting a water gun at Perk's picture, while Barkley pleaded for the "roach" to leave them alone. After playfully sparring with Barkley, Shaq shifted his attention to the punching bag and let off jabs, causing it to tip over.
Perk must have been watching, as he posted on X shortly after the segment aired. "Hey @NBAonTNT tell Chuck he ain't ready to get his feet hot with me,” he wrote.
The feud between these former players kicked off when Perk made an appearance on The Michael Kay Show and was asked why Shaq and Chuck weren't confident in the New York Knicks making a deep playoff run this year. Perk has been an avid supporter of the Knicks and their playoff chances.
"It's obvious that they don't watch basketball," Perkins said. "I'm serious, they can't watch basketball on a consistent basis. The only time they actually probably watch the Knicks are when they're covering the Knicks on their game nights."
The day after Perk’s interview, Shaq and Barkley dissed him by sharing a clip of the former Celtics player getting dunked on by Blake Griffin, saying they have no love for someone who only averaged 5 points in the league.