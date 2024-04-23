Final 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Round 1

NFL Draft week is finally upon us and thus, it’s time for one final mock draft (with trades). This is a class loaded with offensive talent with several unique defensive pieces sprinkled in throughout.

Apr 23, 2024
Man in a hoodie holding a basketball, poised to pass, looking to the side
Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

It's officially NFL Draft week. Now that free agency is over, we can gauge the strengths and weaknesses of these rosters as they head into the draft. 


The biggest question coming into this offseason was if the Chicago Bears would pick Caleb Williams at No. 1 or keep Justin Fields as their franchise quarterback and trade down. We now have the solution as the Bears shipped Fields to the Steelers thus giving away that they'll be selecting Williams with the first pick. 


1. Bears- Caleb Williams, Quarterback, USC

Football player in uniform with the number 13 celebrating on the field
Ryan Kang / Getty Images

To start of the 2024 NFL Draft, Chicago gets their franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams. As an elite playmaker with uncanny an arm talent, he offers substantial upside at the game's most important position. As long as new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron can help him stay on schedule a bit more consistently, the Bears could be a force to be reckoned with in the NFC.

2. Commanders- Jayden Daniels, Quarterback, LSU

LSU football player in uniform walking on the field with media personnel around after a game
Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

Few, if any, prospects helped increased their draft stock more in 2023 than LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Commanders get a true dual-threat quarterback and a big-play machine to help lead them into a new era of football.

3. Patriots- Drake Maye, Quarterback, North Carolina

Football player in uniform throwing a ball during a game
Grant Halverson / Getty Images

While Drake Maye might be the third passer off the board, he’s hardly a consolation prize. New England picks up an aggressive and creative thrower with immense upside, giving the franchise some life for the first time in a couple years.

4. Cardinals- Marvin Harrison Jr., Wide Receiver, Ohio State

Football player in uniform and helmet on the field with number 18 visible
Jason Mowry / Getty Images

The X-receiver prototype, who combines natural athleticism and technical refinement beyond his years. Arizona was scrappy and punched above their weight last season and with Kyler Murray back healthy, this is an intriguing landing spot for the draft’s best playmaker.

5. Vikings- J.J. McCarthy, Quarterback, Michigan (TRADE)

Football player in uniform with helmet on the field during a game
Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

Minnesota has an outstanding offensive infrastructure in place with a solid offensive line and a trio of talented pass catchers. With two first round picks, they can afford to be aggressive in trading up for a passer like J.J. McCarthy, who has a skill set that has thrived in this system before.

6. Giants- Malik Nabers, Wide Receiver, LSU

Football player in mid-game action with teammates on the field
Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

The Giants have been searching for playmakers for years and have largely been unsuccessful in doing so. Malik Nabers is a true three-level threat that moves like he’s got a jetpack strapped to his back and could step in immediately as New York’s WR1.

7. Titans- Joe Alt, Offensive Tackle, Notre Dame

Football player in uniform poised in stance on the field
Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

This is a dream scenario for the Titans, who need offensive line help if they hope to keep Will Levis off the turf. Joe Alt plays with good leverage despite his towering frame and could give Tennessee a solid foundation up front. 

8. Falcons- Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

Football player in uniform, number 15, running on the field during a game
Ryan Kang / Getty Images

Every year, we seem to say that same thing about Atlanta’s defense: they could use a pass rusher. Alabama’s Dallas Turner was productive, both rushing the passer and playing the run against top competition and has the athletic profile to further develop into a very good building block. 

9. Bears- Rome Odunze, Wide Receiver, Washington

Football player in uniform with helmet and number 1, poised on the field during a game
Alika Jenner / Getty Images

Chicago traded for Keenan Allen, which is a nice addition, but it shouldn’t stop them from adding more firepower for Caleb Williams. If Rome Odunze is still on the board at this point, it feels like a no-brainer and a possible embarrassment of riches.

10. Jets- Brock Bowers, Tight End, Georgia

Football players on field, one raising a helmet in victory, another celebrating with him, opposing player nearby
Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With Aaron Rodgers returning from injury and one of the NFL’s best defensive units, New York is ready to win now. Tight ends aren’t usually “plug and play” but Brock Bowers is more than that, but rather an offensive weapon that feasts over the middle of the field and after the catch.

11. Chargers- Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle, Oregon State (TRADE)

Athlete in sportswear with &quot;NOBULL OL-2&quot; on tank top running on field
Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If you know one thing about Jim Harbaugh, it’s that he wants to pound the rock, no matter what. Los Angeles gets to trade down and take Taliese Fuaga, arguably the best run blocker in the class, to further bolster the offensive line.

12. Broncos- Terrion Arnold, Cornerback, Alabama

Football player in sports gear catching a football during a game or practice
Ryan Kang / Getty Images

Denver is in the midst of a rebuild and just needs to focus on adding good, young football players to grow with. Alabama’s Terrion Arnold gives Patrick Surtain a running mate with plus ball skills and inside/outside versatility.

13. Raiders- Troy Fautanu, Offensive Tackle, Washington

Georgia Bulldogs football player in uniform on the field after a game
Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Troy Fautanu is an outstanding athlete, with excellent movement skills and lightning quick hands. Vegas already has Kolton Miller holding down the blind side, but he has the versatility to play multiple positions at a high level in the NFL.

14. Saints- Olu Fashanu, Offensive Tackle, Penn State

Football player in mid-action on the field during a game, focusing on defense
Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

The Trevor Penning selection has been a disaster from the jump but Olu Fashanu’s game is about as clean as it gets from a pass protection standpoint. He possesses elite pocket range and is polished beyond his years, giving them a real shot at a franchise left tackle.

15. Colts- Quinyon Mitchell, Cornerback, Toledo

Football player in a workout shirt and gloves catches a pass during pre-game warm-up
Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Colts general manager Chris Ballard loves highly-athletic freaks at every position and Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell fits the bill. He has the speed to stay in phase vertically and is excellent playing the football in the air. 

16. Rams- Byron Murphy III, Defensive Tackle, Texas (TRADE)

Athlete in action during a football agility drill with equipment on the field
Brandon Sloter / Getty Images

Rams general manager Les Snead and company aren’t used to having their first round pick at their disposal and it’ll be fascinating to see which direction they go. It’s impossible to replace a legend like Aaron Donald but trading up for Byron Murphy would give them an explosive pass rusher from the interior in his absence.

17. Jaguars- Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver, LSU

Football player in LSU uniform, wearing helmet and gloves, on the field during a game
Tim Warner / Getty Images

In order for Trevor Lawrence to reach his ceiling as a player, Jacksonville needs to provide him with a legit No. 1 weapon outside. Brian Thomas Jr. isn’t a finished product yet but his combination of speed and leaping ability will give the Jags an explosive weapon on the perimeter.

18. Bengals- J.C. Latham, Offensive Tackle, Alabama

Football player in red jersey and helmet gesturing during a game
Brian Bahr / Getty Images

Cincinnati gave Joe Burrow a well-deserved hefty contract, but they’ve struggled to keep him upright at times throughout his young career so far. J.C. Latham has the size, raw power and length to stick at tackle but his able to displace people in the run game could get him on the field earlier at guard.

19. Seahawks- Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State (TRADE)

Football player in uniform running with the ball during a game
Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Seattle’s plan this offseason has been a bit confusing, but it makes sense for them to trade back and a pass rusher for new head coach Mike Macdonald. Jared Verse is a pure speed-to-power guy with a quick first step that scouts look for.

20. Steelers- Amarius Mims, Offensive Tackle, Georgia

Football player in a ready stance on the field during a game
Jacob Kupferman / Getty Images

Ideally, Pittsburgh would trade back and acquire more draft capital but there’s a good chance that they’d sprint the card up to draft Amarius Mims. He’s a smooth athlete with excellent grip strength and gives the Steelers another swing at an elite tackle. 

21. Lions- Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA (TRADE)

Football player in uniform ready in a defensive stance on field
Brandon Sloter / Getty Images

Detroit’s new regime has completely turned their franchise around and with a loaded roster, they can afford to push the chips in with an aggressive move. Laiatu Latu is an awesome pass rush specialist, with quick hands and a deep bag of moves, and would give the Lions a frightful front.

22. Eagles- Cooper Dejean, Cornerback, Iowa

Person speaking at a podium with NFL and sponsor logos, wearing a sports hoodie with the text &quot;LB-06&quot;
Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It was tough to watch Philadelphia’s secondary at times last season, with a glaring lack of speed in the back end. Selecting an athletic Swiss-army knife such as Cooper Dejean would give them an athletic playmaker who has the physicality and football IQ to help wherever necessary.

23. Chargers- Adonai Mitchell, Wide Receiver, Texas (TRADE)

University of Texas football player in uniform with number 5 on the field during a game
Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Earlier in this mock, the new-look Chargers gave Justin Herbert some protection up front and now they present him with a new weapon on the outside. Big, fast and twitchy X-receivers that can run the entire route tree are difficult to come by and this pairing could cause the AFC headaches for years to come.

24. Cowboys- Cowboys- Graham Barton, Interior Offensive Line, Duke

Football player in stance during a game, wearing a helmet, jersey number 62, and protective pads
Brandon Sloter / Getty Images

Jerry Jones and company always seem to place a high value on building their offensive up front with high draft picks. Graham Barton is a sticky run blocker with the foot quickness to mirror in pass protection and his positional versatility is something that the franchise typically covets. 

25. Packers- Jackson Powers-Johnson, Interior Offensive Line, Oregon

Athlete in workout gear running on a field during sports training
Ryan Kang / Getty Images

Zach Tom was very good at right tackle last season so instead of making him switch positions, why not just draft the best center on the board? Powers-Johnson was fantastic in his first year as a starter and his athleticism in space combined with tenacious demeanor fit well in Green Bay.

26. Buccaneers- Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

Football player in jersey numbered 44 on field wearing helmet and gloves, standing with body turned, looking away from camera
Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

Tampa Bay cut ties with Shaq Barrett in the offseason and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka hasn’t lived up to his first-round pedigree but that shouldn’t prevent them from taking another bite at the apple. Chop Robinson is freak athlete with an electric first step that Todd Bowles could potentially get the most out of.

27. Cardinals- Nate Wiggins, Cornerback, Clemson

Football player in orange jersey and helmet celebrates on field, with teammates behind
David Berding / Getty Images

Arizona made the easiest selection of all time earlier in this mock, taking Marvin Harrison Jr. at No.4. They could go a couple different ways here but they have a serious need at cornerback and Nate Wiggins blend of straight-line speed and fluidity would be an intriguing add. 

28. Bills- Ladd McConkey, Wide Receiver, Georgia

Football player in uniform running with the ball during a game
Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

After jettisoning Stefon Diggs to Houston, there’s quite a few targets for the Bills offense to fill next season. Ladd McConkey is a very snappy route runner with superb stop-and-start ability and would give Josh Allen another playmaker at his disposal.

29. Dolphins- Johnny Newton, Defensive Tackle, Illinois (TRADE)

Smiling football player on field wearing an &quot;Illini&quot; jersey with the number 4, after a game
Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Christian Wilkins got a bag of cash to head to Vegas earlier in free agency, leaving behind some big shoes to fill along the interior. Illinois Johnny Newton is one of the most disruptive defenders in the class, with an explosive and advanced hand usage that could elevate him to game-wrecker status during his rookie deal.

30. Ravens- Jordan Morgan, Interior Offensive Line, Arizona

Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Todd Monken’s first year as offensive coordinator, there were plenty of flashes to get excited about, but they could stand to further infuse talent in the trenches. Jordan Morgan held his own at tackle last season, but his movement skills and core strength would fit well inside while also providing them with Ronnie Stanley insurance just in case.

31. Niners- Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri

Football player in uniform crouched on field in ready stance
Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In years past, San Francisco has relished the chance to draft defensive lineman early in the NFL Draft and it’s easy to see them going back to the well once again. Heavy-handed, long power rushers like Darius Robinson bring value with how they can win from multiple alignments.

32. Chiefs- Xavier Worthy, Wide Receiver, Texas

Football player in Texas uniform adjusts helmet on field
James Gilbert / Getty Images

Look, a 4.21 40-time is one thing, but Xavier Worthy actually plays at that supersonic speed with pads on. He’s someone that can produce explosive plays at a high rate while clearing things out for teammates underneath and giving his skill set to Andy Reid & Pat Mahomes feels like football justice. 

