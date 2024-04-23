Final 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Round 1

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

It's officially NFL Draft week. Now that free agency is over, we can gauge the strengths and weaknesses of these rosters as they head into the draft.





The biggest question coming into this offseason was if the Chicago Bears would pick Caleb Williams at No. 1 or keep Justin Fields as their franchise quarterback and trade down. We now have the solution as the Bears shipped Fields to the Steelers thus giving away that they'll be selecting Williams with the first pick.







All eyes will be on Commanders as they will have to decide between Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye as their franchise quarterback. Whichever quarterback is not taken with the second pick will likely end up in New England at No 3. NFL Draft week is finally upon us and thus, it’s time for one final mock draft (with trades!). This is a class loaded with offensive talent with several unique defensive pieces sprinkled in throughout.