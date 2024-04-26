Falcons are Losers, Chiefs are Winners: 2024 NFL Draft Winners & Losers

It's that time of the year. The NFL Draft, where draft picks make or break seasons. Well, at least according to fan bases around the league. The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is complete to so it's time to label the winners and losers.

It was no surprise that Caleb Williams went first in this year's draft as that was a foregone conclusion when the Bears sent Justin Fields to Pittsburgh this offseason. While the majority of the first few picks aligned with our latest mock, there was a shocker at No. 8 when the Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr. On the flip side, there were picks that were pretty much locked up prior to the draft like Xavier Worthy to the Chiefs.

Many fans might say the Bills are losers for trading out the first round and letting the Chiefs move up but they're not aware that the Bills are in cap hell and paying first rounder costs more than paying a second rounder. Another team that people may say are losers are the Washington Commanders for drafting Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye. I don't think that's fair to justify them as losers yet as Daniels, the reigning Heisman Award winner, was a projected top three pick immediately after the college football season. Let's pump the brakes there.



There is still a lot that can change with Rounds 2-3 Friday and 4-7 Saturday. But the first round always brings the most excitement, and—par for the course—Thursday night’s first round left football fans with plenty to talk about. With all that being said, here are the winners and losers of the draft.