Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller File for Divorce After One Year of Marriage

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum and New York Giants tight end Darren Waller are getting divorced.
According to People, the couple filed a divorce petition in Clark County, Nevada. Plum also shared the news this week on her Instagram Stories.
"I'm devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it's time to go," she wrote, referring to the couple's split. "God has given me an incredible life, and I'm truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends."
Before closing out with a Bible verse, Plum continued, "One day I'll share my story, today is not that day. Thank you for the grace to process my pain, to forgive and move forward. Today and everyday I will continue to choose joy. Much love KP."
The two dated for one year before tying the knot on Mar. 4, 2023, while Warren played for the Las Vegas Raiders. After Waller transferred to the Giants last September, he discussed the long distance relationship with People.
"It's not ideal to have the person that you love the most not with you on a daily basis, but we make it work," he said at the time.