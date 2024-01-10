The 24 Best NBA Players Under 24 (2024)

Ranking the top NBA players under the age of 24 right now, including young talent such as Victor Wenbanyam, Paolo Banchero, Anthony Edwards, & more.

Jan 10, 2024
The future is now. 


While the older generation of stars like LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant are still dominating the NBA today, there's new group of talent that is starting the process of the changing of the guard. Whether we want to believe it or not, a time will come where we will have to move on from those aforementioned names and transition to the next legends of the game. 


We've witnessed the immediate impact Victor Wenbanyama has had on the NBA just halfway into his rookie season. Some believe he's on the path to become the greatest player of all-time. Even with his stellar first season, he's still not the outright favorite to win Rookie of the Year honors with Chet Holmgren leading the discussion with his ridiculous efficiency so far. 


Then there are the surprises like rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. for the Miami Heat and Tyrese Haliburton's quick jump to become one of the best point guards in the NBA. Factoring in young stars like Anthony Edwards and Paolo Banchero anchoring their teams to one of the top seeds in their respective conferences, the youth revolution is at an all-time high. 


The Complex Sports staff decided to rank the 24 best players under 24 years old right now. The ranking doesn't include players that are 24 years old exactly and with Tyler Herro and Darius Garland turning 24 in two weeks, we will replace them on the list on their respective birthdays. 


With all that being said, here are the 24 best NBA players under 24.

24. Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Age: 22 

When UCLA made a run to the Final Four in 2021, Johnny Juzang was the player receiving the spotlight and garnering all the attention but you can make an argument that Jaime Jaquez Jr. was always the most talented player on the roster. It's hard to come in as a rookie to a team that just made the NBA Finals and make an instant impact but Jaquez Jr. has done just that. If it wasn't for stellar rookie seasons from Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama, Jacquez Jr. would have a legit shot at winning Rookie of the Year. His versatility and ability to score at his size will help him a long career in the association. 

23. Devin Vassell

Age: 23

The downside of playing on one of the worst teams in the NBA is people often don’t see you, and that’s the reality of Vassell in San Antonio. He very well might be the best scorer on the team. He's a wing who can score from all three levels with ease. After signing an extension this past summer, Vassell has continued to improve in San Antonio, upping his field goal percentage and free throw percentage substantially. The continued ascension for him along with the rest of the Spurs young core is enough to have Spurs fans excited about the future of their franchise.

22. Jalen Green

Age: 21

For Jalen Green, it’s been hard for him to find consistency thus far into his NBA career. He will have stretches of play where he puts together all of his physical gifts and shooting ability to look like one of the most explosive guards in the NBA. Then he will have others where he struggles through shooting woes and attention to detail on defense. The talent is not in question with Green, and if he puts it all together, he could skyrocket up this list. But for now, he comes in near the bottom with plenty of room to improve his standing.

21. Keegan Murray

Age: 23

Keegan Murray stepped right into the NBA and was an immediate starter and impact player on a Kings team that made the playoffs his rookie year. This season, nothing has changed for him, remaining a key piece and shooter on their team and a cornerstone of their future success. He erupted for a 12 3-point barrage this season, proving to be one of the NBA’s best young shooters. If the Kings make a deep run this postseason in the West, Murray will almost certainly play a big part of it.

20. Jaden McDaniels

Age: 23

McDaniels' raw counting stats might not tell the story of a player who should be on this list. Good thing we don’t just watch the box scores. While he is probably anywhere between fifth and sixth on the pecking order for offensive options for the Timberwolves, McDaniels has shown the ability to hit pull up jumpers and space the floor to three-point range. But there is a possibility he is the NBA’s best wing defender currently at just 23 years old. There is plenty of untapped potential for him offensively, but he is one of the most important pieces on the top team in the Western Conference this season. Even if he remained this same exact player for the rest of his career, he is going to play 10 years in the NBA.

19. Cam Thomas

Age: 22 

Cam Thomas could be higher on this list but his career has been hampered by inconsistent minutes from a former championship contender and now rebuilding team in the Brooklyn Nets. There's not many names on this list that can even come close to having three straight 40-point games in a week. He's capable of averaging 27 points per game in a season if he's given the keys to an offense for a season but we just haven't seen the opportunity come yet. Yes, he can be better on the defensive end but when you have the special scoring ability he has, you have to let him cook. 

18. Evan Mobley

Age: 22

Evan Mobley has improved his numbers every year he's been in the league. Despite being sidelined for a significant amount of time this season, Mobley is averaging 16 points per game to go along with a career-high 10.5 rebounds per game. Mobley can limit his ceiling if he doesn't improve his jumper and extend his range but the potential to be one of the best big men in the association is there. 

17. Trey Murphy

Age: 23

This might be a surprise to many who don't follow the Pelicans closely but if you've watched Trey Murphy, you can see he may need his opportunity to shine soon. He's a 6-foot-9 three-level scoring wing that can guard multiple positions and shoots the 3-ball at a high level. It's hard to fully get your game off playing with scoring options like Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and even Jonas Valanciunas but he's flashed his talent in spurts. Murphy is much more than a spot up shooter and a role player. He has the talent to be a consistent 20-point scorer in the league. 

16. RJ Barrett

Age: 23 

RJ Barrett received harsh criticism at the beginning of his career because his performance was constantly being compared to the success of his classmates in Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, and even Darius Garland. Barrett has had his struggles with consistency and efficiency over the years but he's flashed stretches of All-Star caliber play during his time in New York. Now in Toronto and away from Tom Thibodeau, Barrett has an opportunity to take that next step in his career. 

15. Jalen Williams

Age: 22

When we look at the 2022 NBA Draft in a decade, we will likely be wondering how Jalen Williams didn't go top five in the draft specifically No. 3 behind Paolo Banchero and his teammate Chet Holmgren. He's been THAT good to start his career. After a solid rookie season, Williams has upped his production to 18.2 points per game with shooting splits of 54/44/83. He can score on all levels, get to the rim at will, guard multiple positions, and create for others. He will be an All-Star in the next few years. 

14. Scottie Barnes

Age: 22

After many questioned whether Barnes stagnated from his Rookie of the Year campaign to his sophomore season, he has answered all questions this season, seeing his scoring average jump from 15.3 points to 20.5 points per game and his three-point percentage jumping from 28.1% last season to 38.2% this season. He still remains a versatile forward who can defend multiple positions, rebound at a high level and create for others. But the unlocked shooting raises his ceiling as a player considerably.

13. Cade Cunningham

Age: 22 

It almost feels unfair to rank Cunningham this low, because averages of 22.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists would usually have a guard firmly in All-Star consideration. Unfortunately for him, he got caught in the middle of a historic 28-game losing streak with the Pistons this season, which happened to coincide with him playing some of the best ball of his career. After missing 70 games last season due to a stress reaction injury, this has essentially been Cunningham’s second year in the NBA, and if his individual performance is any indicator, the Pistons hit a home run selecting him first overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. Now, they need to score a few more hits around him to allow him to garner the attention his game deserves.

12. Tyler Herro

Age: 23 (Turns 24 on Jan. 20) 

He won't be on the list for long but Tyler Herro has been a consistent 20-point scorer the past three seasons while being the third guy for the Miami Heat. While he's never been the star or the singular piece to build around for the Heat, he's done nothing but produce at a high level since coming to the league at 19 years old. He already has a Sixth Man of the Year award under his built and has improved his scoring output to go along with his efficiency from deep so far this year. It'll be interesting to see if Herro will ever get the chance to be guy for Miami or another organization because despite leading the Heat in scoring, Herro is still behind Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler in the pecking order. 

11. Alperen Şengün

Age: 21 

When the Houston Rockets completed their 2021 NBA Draft selections, they believed they had the right guy to build their franchise around. They were right but it wasn't the No. 2 pick in Jalen Green. It was the No. 16 pick Alperen Sengun, who they acquired from the Thunder on draft night. Sengun, or "baby Jokic" to many, is in contention to be an All-Star this season at 21 years old. Already one of the most skilled big men in the league, Sengun might have the best footwork in the league. He's not the most athletic big. He isn't a sharpshooter. He isn't the strongest but when it comes to footwork, he's all-time good. 

10. Franz Wagner

Age: 22

The Franz Wagner breakout year was very predictable. After two solid seasons to start his career, Wagner was already trending to eventually breakout but when you add in his summer with Germany at the FIBA World Cup, it was a foregone conclusion for him to reach another level. Injuries and the recent surge of his teammate Paolo Banchero will likely keep Franz out of All-Star talks this year but he's only 22 and will have plenty of time to re-enter that conversation. Franz has helped the Magic return to the relevance and become one of the best young teams in the NBA. 

9. Victor Wenbanyama

Age: 20

It might come as a surprise to see Wemby this low, but this is just based off what he has done thus far in the NBA. He is having a very strong rookie season, averaging 19.3 points per game, 10.1 rebounds and 3.3 blocks. The length, athleticism, and shooting has all been teased at various points already this season and the sky is truly the limit for him. With more maturation, development and a better supporting cast around him, Wemby is likely to shoot up this list in the future, and enter debates about whether he is the best player in the entire NBA.

8. Chet Holmgren

Age: 21

Don't huff and puff about Chet being ranked higher than Wemby. This is more of a 1A and 1B situation. We gave Chet the slight edge because he's scoring the ball so much more efficiently while protecting the rim at high level as well. There's not many 7-footers in the history of the game who can give 55/41/81 shooting splits on significant volume. We are witnessing the era of unicorns. 

7. Darius Garland

Age: 23 (Turns 24 on Jan. 26)

Between an impressive crop of rookies and rising young players in the league, it seems as if Garland has become somewhat forgotten amongst the NBA’s elite, but he remains one of the craftiest point guards in the league. Boasting an elite handle, deep range, and elite passing, he is one of the more talented players at his position in the league. Teaming up with Donovan Mitchell has allowed him to take more of a backseat on offense, and he has battled through injuries this year, but make no mistake, when he is on the floor he is a problem.

6. Tyrese Maxey

Age: 23

The Sixers thought they had their backcourt of the future with Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz but for multiple reasons that never materialized. Lucky for them, they landed Tyrese Maxey in the 2020 NBA Draft and have struck gold. The fourth year guard has increased his scoring average each year in the league and possesses a deadly combination of speed and shooting that makes him virtually unstoppable on offense. The Sixers are looking to finally breakthrough to the Eastern Conference Finals and possibly beyond this season, and Joel Embiid might finally have the perfect running mate to help him put together a deep playoff run.

5. LaMelo Ball

Age: 22

Through four years in the NBA, it feels as if LaMelo Ball has only scratched the surface of how special he truly can be in this league, and that’s a scary proposition for the rest of the NBA. Ankle injuries have hampered this season and last season for the youngest Ball brother, but when he is on the court he is box office. Already having Rookie of the Year honors and an All-Star selection on his resume, Ball just needs a clean bill of health to go from electrifying prodigy to undeniable superstar. He is one of the best passers and scorers in the league, and if he can stay on the floor, the Hornets have their franchise cornerstone to build around for this decade.

4. Paolo Banchero

Age: 21

A lot of people were shocked and questioned the Orlando Magic when they took Paolo Banchero at No. 1. The general consensus was that the No. 1 pick was between Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr. A lot of those same people now owe the Magic an apology. Paolo was indeed the correct pick and he's already on his way to his first All-Star appearance in his second season. He's anchored the Magic back into playoff contention and has had some eye-popping performances including a 30-point triple double in a win over the defending champion Denver Nuggets with a total of eight Magic players out. Paolo's skill, strength, athleticism and IQ at his size is just unfair. He's improved his 3-point shooting dramatically from year one to year two and the game has already started to slow down for him. 

3. Zion Williamson

Age: 23 

With all the drama, fat shaming, and noise that has happened with Zion Williamson, you'd think he'd be struggling on the court. While his efficiency is down a bit, we're still looking at guy who's averaging 22 points per game on 58 percent from the field to go along with six rebounds and four assists on a winning team. Zion still has a chance to make his third All-Star game in his fourth full season in the league. That's an impressive feat for somebody who came in with the hype he did. He'll need to stay enough to win some postseason awards like All-NBA but he's certainly capable of playing at an All-NBA level. You can criticize all you'd like but he's still a star in this league. 

2. Tyrese Haliburton

Age: 23

The last 15 months for Tyrese Haliburton have seen him rapidly ascend from talented young player in the NBA to bonafide superstar. He has already made one All-Star team and is on pace to start in this year’s game. He played with Team USA this past summer, and led the Indiana Pacers to the inaugural In-Season Tournament championship. There are few players currently more exciting than the league’s leader in assists who also doubles as a lethal scorer and shooter. He isn’t just one of the best young players in the NBA, he is one of the best players period, and possibly the best point guard on the planet.

1. Ant Edwards

Age: 22

Anthony Edwards is taking the leap we all projected him to take but he may be doing earlier than we expected. Ant Man has led the Minnesota Timberwolves to the No. 1 seed in the West so far this year and is well on his way to his second All-Star appearance in as many years. When you look at the potential next face of the NBA, you have to throw Ant's name into the conversation. He hasn't even come close to hitting his prime yet and he's giving you 26-5-5 per night on 38 percent shooting from deep while anchoring a team to a top seed. This is the only the beginning stages of superstardom for Ant Man. 

