The 24 Best NBA Players Under 24 (2024)

Jordan Johnson / NBAE via Getty Images

The future is now.





While the older generation of stars like LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant are still dominating the NBA today, there's new group of talent that is starting the process of the changing of the guard. Whether we want to believe it or not, a time will come where we will have to move on from those aforementioned names and transition to the next legends of the game.







We've witnessed the immediate impact Victor Wenbanyama has had on the NBA just halfway into his rookie season. Some believe he's on the path to become the greatest player of all-time. Even with his stellar first season, he's still not the outright favorite to win Rookie of the Year honors with Chet Holmgren leading the discussion with his ridiculous efficiency so far.





Then there are the surprises like rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. for the Miami Heat and Tyrese Haliburton's quick jump to become one of the best point guards in the NBA. Factoring in young stars like Anthony Edwards and Paolo Banchero anchoring their teams to one of the top seeds in their respective conferences, the youth revolution is at an all-time high.





The Complex Sports staff decided to rank the 24 best players under 24 years old right now. The ranking doesn't include players that are 24 years old exactly and with Tyler Herro and Darius Garland turning 24 in two weeks, we will replace them on the list on their respective birthdays.





With all that being said, here are the 24 best NBA players under 24.