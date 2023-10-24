Ranking NBA Players That Need To Win a Championship

The chase to an NBA title is underway and there are several NBA stars who have yet to reach the pinnacle of basketball. We ranked nine players that need to finally win a ring.

Oct 24, 2023
John Fisher / Getty Images

Tis' the season. 


The annual battle for an NBA championship ring starts tonight. It begins well before we watch the key moments on the court – years in advance, in fact, with front offices scouring film and plotting the moves that could bring their franchise glory.


This season, a number of teams have a shot at winning it all. The current Vegas favorites are the Celtics, Bucks, Nuggets, and Suns – but who really knows how this season will shake out? How many people legitimately believed in the Nuggets last season?


Simultaneously, a number of star players find themselves at intriguing crossroads – career-shaping, legacy-defining crossroads. This is what sports are all about.


Some seasoned pros find themselves in new uniforms, hoping that the change of scenery will manifest in their first title. At the same time, however, there are a number of young guns who are only getting better and are also passionately pursuing their first championship. They want to take the next step; they want to be viewed as elite.


This promises to be another thrilling NBA season. As you gear up for the action, check out the nine players we think need to win a title this season.

9. Jayson Tatum

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

We start our list with the guy currently ranked No. 4 in the MVP odds. Much like Booker, Tatum is surprisingly young (25) – it feels like he’s been in the league for ages. Boston is accustomed to greatness, yet the Celtics haven’t fulfilled their potential of late. Regular seasons: great. Playoffs: disappointing. Now, with Jaylen Brown locked in with a massive contract extension, Boston fans are ready to ride with Tatum and Brown on a journey that they hope culminates in championship glory.

8. Jimmy Butler

Sam Navarro / Getty Images

You’ve gotta love Jimmy Buckets, the ultimate heat-bringer. This guy is the heart and soul of his team and, arguably, the league. The 34-year-old, a six-time All-Star, has come a long way since his JuCo days. Yet he’s never won a ring, and you know that must drive the furiously competitive Butler crazy. It looked like he would join forces with Dame this offseason, but that intriguing deal somehow fell apart. Now, with the reloaded Bucks and Celtics dominating headlines in the East, everyone seems to be sleeping on Butler, Eric Spoelstra, and company. If they can stay healthy – as recent years have shown, that’s a big ‘if’ – Miami has a real shot.

7. Devin Booker

Chris Coduto / Getty Images

The Suns have undergone a transformation, with CP3 gone and Bradley Beal joining Kevin Durant as recent additions to the roster. With their new “Big 3” leading the way, Phoenix has the second-best odds in the West of winning it all. Booker tasted success in 2021 but ultimately watched his team fall apart in the Finals versus the Bucks. Despite a dominant regular season the following year, they lost in seven games to the Mavs in the playoffs, and then fell prey to the red-hot Nuggets in last year’s playoffs. Booker is still only 26, and his game has shown improvements each season. This could be the one that finally puts him over the hump.

6. Donovan Mitchell

Jason Miller / Getty Images

Cleveland is at a crucial turning point. As expected, Mitchell declined to sign an extension with the Cavs this offseason – and Isaac Okoro did the same. The rumor has long been that Mitchell is destined for the Knicks, but there’s reason to believe in the Cavs’ future with Spida at the helm. This is a young squad loaded with talent. Mitchell’s backcourt partnership with Darius Garland played out better than expected in Year 1 – and with a full year of working together and developing their relationship now in the books, they should be even better in Year 2. The Cavs currently have the seventh-best odds of winning a ring. Consider them a sleeper in the East.

5. Luka Dončić

Borja B. Hojas / Getty Images

It was clear from the moment he stepped on an NBA court that Luka was the real deal. But he hasn’t tasted the ultimate team success he craves. Luka experienced first-round losses in the West playoffs in 2020 and 2021, followed by a promising run to the Western Conference Finals in 2022, but last season his squad finished 38-44 and missed the playoffs. He never seemed to find his groove playing alongside the embattled star Kyrie Irving; their chemistry was clearly lacking. This season, Dallas has reason for hope; Grant Williams is a nice, scrappy addition, and fans are excited by the development of Jaden Harden and Dereck Lively II. Luka is eager to lead his supporting cast to a championship and prove that he’s as good as anyone in the NBA, but he’ll have to work things out with Kyrie if that’s going to happen.

4. Damian Lillard

Juan Ocampo / NBAE via Getty Images

Lillard’s situation is reminiscent of Embiid’s. Lillard strived for years to build a winner in Portland, but the Blazers just couldn’t get over the hump. A massive summer trade brought Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, where he now shares the court with the unstoppable force that is Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks are looking to get back to the top in the East, and we’re betting Dame’s hunger for a championship is more fervent than ever. The new partnership brings together two formidable forces, mutually driven by an obsession with greatness. Former NBA shooting guard Adrian Griffin steps in as the team’s new coach; it’ll be on him to ensure Lillard and Giannis (who just signed a contract extension) gel.

3. Joel Embiid

Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

Speaking of the 76ers – fresh off an MVP season, Embiid is a man on a mission. He’s been dominant on the court and has fulfilled Sam Presti’s ‘The Process’ vision for his NBA career. There’s still something missing from Embiid’s resume, though: an NBA championship. While many have (fairly) questioned how badly Harden wants to win, no one challenges Embiid’s drive. But they’ll need to elevate their teammates and buy into Nurse’s leadership if they’re going to bring a title to the City of Brotherly Love. If things don’t work out this season, there’s potential for a blockbuster Embiid trade.

2. James Harden

Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

James Harden’s career has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. It started with the sixth-man OKC years, then his explosion with the Rockets, then one tumultuous year in Brooklyn with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and lately it’s been defined by his lackluster run with Joel Embiid in Philly. The Beard’s union with Embiid promised a union of epic proportions. However, their journey together has been marked by turbulence, failure in clutch moments, and dissatisfaction with their supporting cast, leaving Harden’s relationship with Philly in question. With new coach Nick Nurse replacing Doc Rivers and trying to smooth over that relationship, Harden could disprove his many doubters this season.

1. Chris Paul

Harry How / Getty Images

At 38, Chris Paul isn’t ready to hang up his sneakers just yet. He’s encountered his fair share of injury setbacks in recent seasons, causing some to question how much he has left in the tank. Indeed, his statistical output last season, with averages of 13.9 points per game (a career-low) and 8.9 assists per game, was modest by his lofty standards. Nonetheless, CP3’s basketball IQ, leadership, and clutch plays still make him a formidable presence on the court. This season, he brings his veteran leadership to the Golden State Warriors – his longtime rival – where he joins forces in the backcourt with fellow legends Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Despite the departure of Bob Myers, Golden State has again assembled a formidable squad with its eyes fixed on championship glory. The presence of Paul could give Golden State the boost they need to get back to the top of the league. The key: staying healthy.

