Meet Ice Spice's Brother: Star QB Joey Gaston Talks Opponents Trolling Him With Sister's Lyrics & NFL Aspirations

You're probably playing against dudes who know who your sister is. Are you getting trash talk from defenses?

Nothing too crazy but I'll give you an example. I was playing in the semifinals of the playoffs, second half we're getting ready to go on the field. I hear the student section like, “all right, he's coming, he's coming." They start clapping and saying “We love Ice Spice” *clap clap* “we love Ice Spice”. It was a cool feeling. Next drive I threw a touchdown so I went to the sidelines and I started clapping. I was like, "y’all like that?”

Defensive ends get a sack and be like “you thought I was feelin’ you?” They give me a little line or whatever and it just adds to the competitiveness because I'm like, “watch what’s going to happen next play?” It's all love.

I was reading that you played against a team where the student section all had on orange wigs?

Yeah actually after that game, one of the student section guys gave my teammate one of the wigs on our way in. We got in the locker room and he was like “I got a surprise for you." He handed it to me and I was like, “nah, no way."

So you grew up in the Bronx originally and then moved north for football. How's that transition been for you, do you miss the Bronx?

Of course I miss the Bronx. The one thing I do miss about the Bronx is being able to just walk outside of my apartment and walk down the block or whatever and get McDonald's or go to the deli. Now it’s like 10 minutes just to go to McDonald's. But I'm glad I'm in a safer environment. That's really the whole reason we moved was because we wanted to be in a safer environment.

Do you model your game after any one particular?

One thing about me is I don't really watch football at all. I don't watch the NFL, I don't watch college. My dad's trying to make me get into that and everything, but I don't really watch football that much myself. However there’s two quarterbacks that I would compare myself to Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray. They kind of have gone through the same thing I'm going through right now. Those two are my kind of people. I could be in that position. I see myself in the NFL doing the same things they do.

How’d you get into football if you don’t watch it?

So basically, I was a little kid, right? Like really little. My dad picked me up one day after he was watching a 49ers game and he was just so happy. He picked me up and all that. He was so happy and so proud that I felt something in my heart. I'm like I want to go out there and I want to play football. I want to make him proud the way, you know, the way TV does.

Oh so it’s a 49ers household?

Yep big time Niners household.

Speaking of the household, we’re in the middle of the holidays. Does everyone make it home? What are the holidays like in the Gaston house?

Yeah, 100 percent. It's a place where my sister can just come over and I feel like she's home. We usually keep it strictly family. I try to wake up as early as I can and wake my little sister up. We wake our parents up they’re a little slow to wake up now. We open presents, record each other, and capture memories. It's like a normal household.

Isis (Ice Spice) is older right? Was she protective?

I just looked at her as an older sister. She was always doing her thing. She actually played volleyball and I would go to some of her games. I was a little kid, you know, we're pretty far apart in age. I was like, damn, I could be home playing video games. But I was like, nah, I got to go support her. I’ve been supporting her the whole way through.

I’m glad you brought up volleyball. Who has more athletic genes?

That's not even a question. We already know the answer to that. You know, it was me all the way. She can spit bars but I’m all about the athletics.