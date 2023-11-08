Carmelo Anthony on Ring Culture: 'Because We Didn't Win... We Shouldn't Get Credit?'

It's a four-piece collection for the holidays: a jacket, hoodie, hat and you get the patches. We just try to bring something different and try to just merge two different lanes and two different games.

What would you say is your favorite piece of the collection?

I'm a hoodie guy but I think we did a great job with the actual varsity jacket and in the time that we had to get it done. Me and my team did a great job of just keeping it simple, but also kind of elevated.

All the proceeds go to recreational activities such as basketball courts. How important is that to you?

It's big. That's a major part. Again, we talk about pillars and we talk about what we stand, you know. A mindset. But to be able to give back and the community to benefit from what we put out there from what we're doing is the most important thing.

Speaking of communities, I wanted to quickly address which community you came from. I always see the arguments that 'Melo is from New York' or 'Melo is from Baltimore', which one is it?

Haha. There's no argument. Let me clear it up. I was born in Brooklyn. I moved out when I was 10, 11, 12 years old, whatever. I grew up in Baltimore, right? Like me learning how to survive and learning how to be a young man. I love that from Baltimore because my roots is Red Hook. So I can't say one or the other because they both played a different role in my upbringing.

I can see if I left at two or three years but it was kind of teenage years. So it's split. It's like Denver and New York. I did 7.5 years in Denver, I did 7.5 years in New York. I represent the whole.

Back to your life after basketball, I know Kobe once told us in an interview if basketball is the best thing you've done in your whole life then you failed. Do you have that same mindset?

Yeah, which makes it the Mamba Mentality. You can't be one-dimensional. So, for me, I hate it when they say 'oh you're an athlete or you're a basketball player.' Don't put me in a category because culture is not just one category. It's broad. it touches different lanes. It touches different genres.