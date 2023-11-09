Shedeur Sanders Sends a Message to Haters: 'I Enjoy That Hate', Talks New Collaboration

I know you said you're not on social media there but there's obviously a lot of hate online, television, and in-person. You play at Arizona State, there's hate. You watch TV, there's someone hating. How do you handle that when you come across it?

I mean, I enjoy it. I enjoy the hate. I enjoy that they get mad. If they're not talking about you about what you're doing, then you're not relevant. You're not doing anything. So knowing that you got people hating on you, that means you're doing something right. Because if somebody wasn't saying anything negative about you or anything, then you ain't doing the right thing in life.

This was something we talked about briefly last year but we just had three Black QBs drafted in the top 5 last year and now you and other names like Caleb Williams are transcending the game as black quarterbacks. Do you feel like that stigma of being a black quarterback is why some people hate even more?

Yeah, of course it is. I'll say of course it is because you gotta understand how I was raised. I was raised by two great parents. I'm level-headed. I understand what being Black or being melanated is. I understand what it comes with. So a lot of people have their own opinions about things and some things you won't be able to get away with, but you just got to control the controls and not really put yourself in bad positions that could be taken as any way.

We're midway through the season. What is a successful for year for you?

Just win games. That's simple. It don't matter about stats, it don't matter about accolades or anything like that. The main thing is just win the games and cherish each and every one we get,

I saw the clip of your pops saying you're not going anywhere when speaking on the NFL. We're not making any announcements now of course but can you see yourself at Colorado next year?

It just depends. It's definitely a deep decision that you gotta make and you know, it just gotta be made the right way. You don't wanna just come out this year and it's not the best situation for you. So that's the main thing or you don't wanna go out next year and it's not the best situation for you. So that's a lot of thinking. There's a lot of things that just come into, come into play and just understanding like, basically what everything comes with.