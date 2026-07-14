There have been many baseball-inspired sneakers over the years. Shoes like Yankees-themed LeBrons, Jackie Robinson Air Maxes, Dodgers Kobes, and Giants-colored tie-dyed Dunk SBs have honored many different aspects of the game. There have been far fewer sneakers, however, designed for baseball.

That makes sense, considering that the game is typically played in cleats. But baseball players need to train off the field too, and although there’s less focus on these sneakers today than there was in the ‘90s, there have been some memorable training shoes over the years—including even signature lines for players like Ken Griffey Jr., Derek Jeter, and Shohei Ohtani. As we prepare for tonight’s 2026 MLB All-Star game in Philadelphia, we’re taking a look at the best examples. Here are our picks for the best baseball sneakers of all time.

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