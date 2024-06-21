Shohei Ohtani's First New Balance Signature Cleat Drops in July

This New Balance collection also includes off-field apparel pieces, ranging from t-shirts to the woven jacket worn by Ohtani in the photo above.

"I have a deep respect for the heritage of baseball and the sport itself, and I love that the collection pays tribute to the traditional old-school style while bringing a new-school twist. Every item can fit an athlete’s wardrobe on and off the field and collaborating with New Balance to capture that perfect balance was such an exciting moment for me," Ohtani said.

Readers will be able to shop the first New Balance Shohei Ohtani collection on July 15 at Newbalance.com and at select retailers. To celebrate this announcement, Ohtani is also going to be wearing the Ohtani 1 cleat during tomorrow's game against his former team, the Los Angeles Angels.