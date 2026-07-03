Nike Air Griffey Max 1

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'Varsity Royal' Nike Air Griffey Max 1
Sneakers

The 'Varsity Royal' Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Is Releasing on Complex

Here's how to buy the 'Varsity Royal' Griffey Max 1 retro.

Victor Deng133 days ago
'Freshwater' Air Griffey Max 1
Sneakers

How to Buy This Year's 'Freshwater' Nike Air Griffey Max 1

The 'Freshwater' Nike Air Griffey Max 1 retro releases in December.

Victor Deng229 days ago
Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Cincinnati Reds FD0760 043 Pair
Sneakers

New Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Recalls Ken Griffey's Years in Cincinnati

A salute to Ken Griffey Jr.'s stint with his hometown Cincinnati Reds, the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 will be delivered in a team uniform-inspired colorway.

Brandon Richard1232 days ago
Nike Air Griffey Max 1 ‘The Sweetest Swing’ CD5188-100 Lateral
Sneakers

Nike Honors Ken Griffey Jr. in 'Sweetest Swing' Collection

Nike celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Air Griffey Max and Ken Griffey Jr.'s legendary career with a new 'Sweetest Swing' collection at Foot Locker.

Victor Deng1851 days ago
Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Varsity Royal' DJ5161-400 Pair
Sneakers

Another OG Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Colorway Is Returning Soon

The original 'Varsity Royal' colorway of the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 is returning in May 2021 for the shoe's 25th birthday. Click here for the release details.

Victor Deng1885 days ago
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Nike Air Griffey Max 1 '42' DM0044-001 Pair
Sneakers

Ken Griffey Jr. Honors Jackie Robinson With This Nike Air Griffey Max 1

Ken Griffey Jr. celebrates Jackie Robinson with the latest Nike Air Griffey Max 1 colorway. Click here for a detailed look and the release info.

Victor Deng1923 days ago
Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Release Date DA2728 100 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

The Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1, Stüssy x Nike Air Huarache, and 'Neutral Grey' Air Jordan 1 '85 are among this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1983 days ago
Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Freshwater' 2021 DD8558 100 Pair
Sneakers

Detailed Look at the 2021 Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Retro

In celebration of the sneaker's 25th anniversary, Ken Griffey Jr.'s Nike Air Griffey Max 1 is coming back in early 2021. Find the release date and more here.

Riley Jones2014 days ago
Nike LeBron 15 'Griffey'
Sneakers

First Look at Ken Griffey Jr.-Inspired LeBron 15s

A first look at Nike LeBron 15 'Griffey' sneakers inspired by Ken Griffey Jr.

Riley Jones3033 days ago
Wheat Nike Griffey Max 1 354912 200
Sneakers

The "Wheat" Griffey Release Date is Official

"Wheat" Griffeys are in stores now.

Brendan Dunne3545 days ago
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Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

The return of the O.G. "Black/Metallic" Jordan V, plus "Quai 54" Jordan IIs, Pharrell x adidas NMDs, and more.

Riley Jones3648 days ago
Sneakers

Release Roundup: The Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

Quiet yet strong weekend for sneakers ahead.

Rich Lopez3648 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike's Hall of Fame Sneakers for Ken Griffey Jr.

These just released ahead of schedule.

Brendan Dunne3650 days ago
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Sneakers

"Triple White" Ken Griffey Jr. Nikes Are Releasing

An all-white pair of Griffey's signature Nike sneakers will be in stores soon.

Brendan Dunne3656 days ago

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