It’s been nearly 30 years since the “Ginger” Air Jordan 16 released, and now it appears that the style may be making its way back to retailers in 2027.

According to sneaker leaker accounts @Brandon1an, @Sneakermarketro, @Sneakerfiles, and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the “Ginger” Air Jordan 16 will release next summer. At the time of writing, the 2027 “Ginger” Jordan 16 retro has yet to leak, and the sneaker shown above is the original pair.

The style launched in 2001 and was worn on-court by Michael Jordan during his tenure with the Washington Wizards. The sneaker’s original drop wasn’t met with the same fanfare as it was received in the last decade, with pairs ending up in outlets for heavy discounts. A sample version of the sneaker surfaced in 2012, which prompted speculation that a rerelease was on the way, but it never materialized.

At the time of writing, the re-release of the “Ginger” Air Jordan 16 has yet to be announced by Jordan Brand. Check back soon for new developments in the coming months.