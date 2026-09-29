This week’s lineup of sneaker releases features a diverse group of styles for anyone who’s looking to add to their wardrobe.

This includes the return of the classic Nike Basketball model, the Air Bakin, as well as current signature designs like Caitlin Clark’s Caitlin 1. There are also a number of collaborations on the way, including the Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe, the J Balvin x Air Jordan 4, the Willy Chavarria x Adidas Megaride, and the “Howard” Air Jordan 1 Low. Also happening this weekend is ComplexCon in Los Angeles, where fans can expect plenty of surprise sneaker moments and releases to be announced in the coming days.

Scroll on for a closer look at this week’s best sneaker releases below and where you can cop a pair.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026