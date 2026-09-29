Sneakers

J Balvin x Air Jordan 4, Nike Caitlin 1, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

The J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 headlines this week's best releases.

J Balvin x Air Jordan 4
The J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 headlines this week's best drops. Via Nike

This week’s lineup of sneaker releases features a diverse group of styles for anyone who’s looking to add to their wardrobe.

This includes the return of the classic Nike Basketball model, the Air Bakin, as well as current signature designs like Caitlin Clark’s Caitlin 1. There are also a number of collaborations on the way, including the Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe, the J Balvin x Air Jordan 4, the Willy Chavarria x Adidas Megaride, and the “Howard” Air Jordan 1 Low. Also happening this weekend is ComplexCon in Los Angeles, where fans can expect plenty of surprise sneaker moments and releases to be announced in the coming days.

Scroll on for a closer look at this week’s best sneaker releases below and where you can cop a pair.

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Nike Air Bakin ‘Varsity Red’

Price: $170
When: Tuesday, Sept. 29
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: The classic Nike Air Bakin basketball shoe is back in its signature “Varsity Red” colorway. True to its original form, the style is equipped with a red nubuck upper paired with yellow shoelaces, and black mudguard and outsoles. The sneaker is available now on Complex.

Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe ‘Demerits’

Price: $120
When: Wednesday, Sept. 30
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Tom Sachs and Nike are releasing a new iteration of their General Purpose Shoe this week in a rebellious “Demerits” colorway. According to Sachs, this pair pays homage to the time when he was almost expelled for wearing soccer shoes instead of his black dress shoes in school.

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Nike Caitlin 1 ‘Caitlin Blue’

Price: $140
When: Thursday, Oct. 1
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: After much anticipation, Caitlin Clark’s first Nike signature shoe debuts this week. As the name suggests, the inaugural “Caitlin Blue” Caitlin 1 colorway is dressed in a tonal blue color blocking and paired with a metallic silver Swoosh on the sides.

Nike Caitlin 1 ‘Warning Code’

Price: $140
When: Thursday, Oct. 1
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: Joining the “Caitlin Blue” colorway releasing this week is an alternate “Warning Code” Nike Caitlin 1. According to the brand, this iteration is designed to look like a warning sign for Clark’s defenders on the court. The sneaker will be available on Complex.

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Crocs Roy ‘Twilight’

Price: $80
When: Thursday, Oct. 1
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: The Steven Smith-designed Crocs Roy shoe is releasing in a new “Twilight” colorway on Complex this Thursday. The style dons a tonal purple color scheme, with large cutouts on the upper designed to move with the foot.

Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Howard’

Price: $155
When: Thursday, Oct. 1
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Howard University is getting its own Air Jordan 1 Low release on Thursday that looks like the school’s exclusive PE colorways. It features a blue satin upper combined with a red Swoosh on the sides, and official Bison branding on the heel and insoles.

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J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 ‘Amazonas’

Price: $225
When: Friday, Oct. 2
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: J Balvin and Jordan Brand are releasing their first-ever Air Jordan 4 collab on Friday. Dubbed “Amazonas,” the yellow colorway pays homage to the artist’s Colombian roots and the country’s biodiversity.

Willy Chavarria x Adidas Megaride

Price: $230
When: Saturday, Oct. 3
Where: StockX.com, Adidas Confirmed, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Designer Willy Chavarria has reconnected with Adidas Originals for a new Megaride styles, including the pair pictured above. In addition to the loud colorways, the sneakers also have Chavarria branding throughout.

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