Music

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Fiery "Tina Tuesday Freestyle"

The freestyle is her first new track since she appeared on the 'FIFA World Cup 2026 Album' alongside Andrea Bocelli, David Guetta, and Ejae.

Megan Thee Stallion has shared a fiery new track that sees her once again adopting her unapologetic alter ego, Tina Snow.

Entitled “Tina Tuesday Freestyle,” the song is accompanied by a simple music video showing the Texan rapper posing next to a glossy orange car.

The song is Megan’s first new material since she appeared on the FIFA World Cup 2026 Album alongside Andrea Bocelli, David Guetta, and Ejae for “DNA (More Than a Game).” Before that, she released a pair of non-album singles, “Whenever” and “Lover Girl,” last year. Her last full-length project, Megan, dropped in 2024 and was followed by a deluxe reissue with 13 additional tracks.

The arrival of “Tina Tuesday Freestyle” comes not long after the three-time Grammy winner announced she’ll be taking part in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles alongside KATSEYE, Megan Moroney, and Tate McRae. In a post shared on social media, she described the opportunity as a dream come true.

Watch the video for “Tina Tuesday Freestyle” above.

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