Woman Dubbed ‘Mom of the Year’ Defends Husband, Says They Were at Giants Game to Grieve His Friend

NBC Sports Bay Area announcers Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper called Alvarez a “champion" on air as she returned to their seats with food and her infant daughter.

Alvarez said the Oracle Park outing was meant to honor one of her husband’s “oldest friends” who had recently died and had been a gifted baseball player.

Erika Nicole Alvarez identified herself as the mother in a viral Giants clip and defended her husband Ramses against days of online abuse in a Substack post.

San Francisco Giants fan Erika Nicole Alvarez has spoken out in defense of her husband, Ramses, explaining that a clip of them attending a game was misinterpreted. Last week, a clip showing Alvarez returning to her seat while holding her infant daughter, Anastasia, and multiple containers of food while her husband remained seated went viral. While broadcasters Duane Kuiper and Mike Krukow commended Alvarez on-air, calling her a “multi-tasking mother” and “mom of the year,” they questioned Ramses for not helping her, which led to a wave of trolling online.

In her Substack post, Alvarez called Ramses “an amazing husband and an even better father.” "The camera showed what I was carrying in my hands," she continued. "It couldn't show what he was carrying that night."