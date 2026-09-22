Fall is officially here, and there are plenty of releases this week that would go well with anyone’s fall fits.

This includes Vans’ new three-shoe “Harris Tweed” collection and the Crocs Trailbreak 2 Tech, which are both dropping on Complex this week. Another solid fall-themed release coming this week is Taller de Rafa’s Nike Goadome Low collab. Additional notable drops arriving in the coming days are the return of the “Sunset” Air Jordan 5 and the “Orca” Nike Kobe 3. Rounding out the releases is the “Garden” Air Jordan 1 Low.

Check out this week’s best sneaker releases below and where you can cop a pair.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

Shop New Arrivals from Sneakers on Complex Shop