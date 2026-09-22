Fall is officially here, and there are plenty of releases this week that would go well with anyone’s fall fits.
This includes Vans’ new three-shoe “Harris Tweed” collection and the Crocs Trailbreak 2 Tech, which are both dropping on Complex this week. Another solid fall-themed release coming this week is Taller de Rafa’s Nike Goadome Low collab. Additional notable drops arriving in the coming days are the return of the “Sunset” Air Jordan 5 and the “Orca” Nike Kobe 3. Rounding out the releases is the “Garden” Air Jordan 1 Low.
Check out this week’s best sneaker releases below and where you can cop a pair.
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Vans ‘Harris Tweed’ Collection
Price: $120-$140
When: Thursday, Sept. 24
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: Vans will continue its dominant run of releases with a new “Harris Tweed” collection. The range includes the Old Skool, the Slip-On, and the Loafer, each equipped with a premium Harris Tweed material on the uppers. It’s worth mentioning that the collection is releasing on Complex.
Crocs Trailbreak 2 Tech
Price: $130
When: Thursday, Sept. 24
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: A new iteration of the Crocs Trailbreak 2 Tech sneaker is dropping on Complex this week. The style features a tan slip-on design for the upper, a quick-lace system, and a durable rubber outsole that extends to the upper.
Taller de Rafa x Nike Goadome Low
Price: $185
When: Friday, Sept. 25
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Bronx-bred creative studio and streetwear label Taller de Rafa is releasing its first Nike collab this week, in the form of a Goadome Low. The boot features a predominantly brown color scheme but offset by vibrant blue hits on the outsole.
Air Jordan 5 Women’s ‘Sunset’
Price: $205
When: Friday, Sept. 25
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is bringing back the “Sunset” Air Jordan 5 this weekend for the first time since 2006. This women’s exclusive colorway sports a white-based upper and paired with red and orange accents on the sockliner and outsole.
Nike Kobe 3 Protro ‘Orca’
Price: $210
When: Saturday, Sept. 26
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike is reintroducing the “Orca” Kobe 3 from 2008 in the modernized Protro form. True to its OG color scheme, the shoe dons a stealthy black-based makeup contrasted by a white Swoosh on the heel and yellow Kobe branding on the tongue.
Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Garden’
Price: $155
When: Friday, Sept. 26
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Dubbed “Garden,” this Air Jordan 1 Low draws inspiration from the “Chicago” Jordan 1 High Michael Jordan wore on March 8, 1998, for his final game in Madison Square Garden as a Chicago Bull. The sneaker’s standout element is the floral design on the upper’s overlay panels.