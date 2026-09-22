Sneakers

'Sunset' Air Jordan 5, 'Orca' Nike Kobe 3, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

The 'Sunset' Air Jordan 5 headlines this week's best drops.

'Sunset' Air Jordan 5
The 'Sunset' Air Jordan 5 headlines this week's best drops. Via Nike

Fall is officially here, and there are plenty of releases this week that would go well with anyone’s fall fits.

This includes Vans’ new three-shoe “Harris Tweed” collection and the Crocs Trailbreak 2 Tech, which are both dropping on Complex this week. Another solid fall-themed release coming this week is Taller de Rafa’s Nike Goadome Low collab. Additional notable drops arriving in the coming days are the return of the “Sunset” Air Jordan 5 and the “Orca” Nike Kobe 3. Rounding out the releases is the “Garden” Air Jordan 1 Low.

Check out this week’s best sneaker releases below and where you can cop a pair.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

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Vans ‘Harris Tweed’ Collection

Price: $120-$140
When: Thursday, Sept. 24
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: Vans will continue its dominant run of releases with a new “Harris Tweed” collection. The range includes the Old Skool, the Slip-On, and the Loafer, each equipped with a premium Harris Tweed material on the uppers. It’s worth mentioning that the collection is releasing on Complex.

Crocs Trailbreak 2 Tech

Price: $130
When: Thursday, Sept. 24
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: A new iteration of the Crocs Trailbreak 2 Tech sneaker is dropping on Complex this week. The style features a tan slip-on design for the upper, a quick-lace system, and a durable rubber outsole that extends to the upper.

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Taller de Rafa x Nike Goadome Low

Price: $185
When: Friday, Sept. 25
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Bronx-bred creative studio and streetwear label Taller de Rafa is releasing its first Nike collab this week, in the form of a Goadome Low. The boot features a predominantly brown color scheme but offset by vibrant blue hits on the outsole.

Air Jordan 5 Women’s ‘Sunset’

Price: $205
When: Friday, Sept. 25
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is bringing back the “Sunset” Air Jordan 5 this weekend for the first time since 2006. This women’s exclusive colorway sports a white-based upper and paired with red and orange accents on the sockliner and outsole.

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Nike Kobe 3 Protro ‘Orca’

Price: $210
When: Saturday, Sept. 26
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike is reintroducing the “Orca” Kobe 3 from 2008 in the modernized Protro form. True to its OG color scheme, the shoe dons a stealthy black-based makeup contrasted by a white Swoosh on the heel and yellow Kobe branding on the tongue.

Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Garden’

Price: $155
When: Friday, Sept. 26
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Dubbed “Garden,” this Air Jordan 1 Low draws inspiration from the “Chicago” Jordan 1 High Michael Jordan wore on March 8, 1998, for his final game in Madison Square Garden as a Chicago Bull. The sneaker’s standout element is the floral design on the upper’s overlay panels.

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