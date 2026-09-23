Sneakers

Closer Look at the J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 Collab

The 'Lemonade' J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 is expected to drop in fall 2026.

J Balvin x Air Jordan 4
J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 'Lemonade.' Via @ad__sneaks

J Balvin was spotted wearing a previously unseen Air Jordan 4 in his hometown city of Medellin in Colombia earlier this week, leading to speculation that the sneaker is his next collab with Jordan Brand.

Yesterday, DJ Khaled confirmed that the shoe is indeed a J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 collab when he shared an on-feet look on Instagram. The sneaker features a multi-colored execution on the upper that's likely inspired by hues from the sunsets in Medellin, similar to his previous Air Jordan collabs. This pair also has "Nike Air" branding on the heel of the left shoe and J Balvin's smiley face logo on the right heel tab.

J Balvin and Jordan Brand released their first collaboration in 2020, with their "Colores Y Vibras" Jordan 1 High. Two years later, the duo collaborated on the Jordan 2, followed by the Jordan 3 in 2023.

Despite an early look from both J Balvin and DJ Khaled, release details for this Jordan 4 collab have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand. Check back soon for new developments.

UPDATE (12/16): According to leakers @Brandon1an and @Sneakermarketro on X, a yellow-colored "Lemonade" J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 will release in fall 2026. Sources have confirmed to Complex that the multi-colored version of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 that was worn Balvin and also by DJ Khaled will not be releasing to the public. Check back soon for new developments.

UPDATE (9/23): After being spotted on the feet of J Balvin during his World Cup performance, we now have a more detailed look at the “Lemonade” J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 courtesy of @ad__sneaks. These new images reveal details like the crocodile skin embossing, heel logo, and box. Check out more images below.

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