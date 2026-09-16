Sneakers

'Warning Code' Nike Caitlin 1 Releases in October

Here's how to buy the 'Warning Code' Caitlin 1.

'Warning Code' Nike Caitlin 1
The 'Warning Code' Nike Caitlin 1 releases in October. Via Nike

The release of Caitlin Clark’s first Nike signature shoe is just a few short days away. Joining the long-unveiled “Caitlin Blue” colorway, the Caitlin 1 is also releasing in the “Warning Code” makeup, pictured above.

Nike confirmed that this yellow-based version of the Caitlin 1 features an inverted color scheme from the “Caitlin Blue” pair, while the vibrant hue also serves as a warning sign for Clark’s defenders. The sneaker features a new Opticast material on the upper that has Clark’s initials and her 22 jersey number throughout. Blue accents appear on the tongue, the Swoosh on the sides, and on the outsole.

Readers will be able to cop the “Warning Code” Nike Caitlin 1 starting on Oct. 1 via SNKRS and at select Nike Basketball stockists. The sneaker retails for $140.

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