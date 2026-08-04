The latest iteration of the Crocs Roy slipper is launching this week on Complex.

The Crocs Roy is designed by industry veteran Steven Smith and was introduced in June in the “Nightfall” colorway. The slipper features a standard slip-on design on the upper and has multiple segmentations that not only give the silhouette a bold look, but also promote the natural movement of the foot. This “Elephant” colorway dons a tonal muted color scheme that covers the entirety of the Mellow foam construction on the upper and down to the soles.

Readers will be able to cop the latest “Elephant” Crocs Roy colorway on Thursday, Aug. 6, via Complex for $80. Grab a closer look at the style below.