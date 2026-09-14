Sneakers

Nike Caitlin 1: Everything You Need to Know

Caitlin Clark's first Nike signature shoe debuts in September.

Nike Caitlin 1
The upcoming colorways for the Nike Caitlin 1. Via Nike

After much anticipation, Nike and Caitlin Clark have unveiled the Caitlin 1 signature basketball shoe.

The sneaker is the Indiana Fever star guard’s first signature model with the Swoosh, and is scheduled to release this fall. Prior to the unveiling of the Caitlin 1 today, Clark has been heavily associated with the Nike Kobe line, frequently wearing Kobe models throughout her WNBA career and even having her own collaborative releases like the Kobe 5 and Kobe 6.

“Having my own shoe has been a dream for as long as I can remember, and seeing it come to life is pretty incredible. I wanted it to reflect how I play—fast, confident, and ready to let it fly,” Clark said about getting her first signature shoe.

Ahead of its release this fall, here’s everything you need to know about Clark’s Nike Caitlin 1.

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What new innovation from Nike is found on the Caitlin 1?

The Caitlin 1 introduces the brand’s Opticast upper, which features a cast of PU nodes with different Z-heights made to reduce drag and enhance movement while on the court. The tooling also features Cushlon cushioning combined with a forefoot Air Zoom Turbo unit that’s designed to feel closer to the foot as compared to other units.

How many Nike Caitlin 1 colorways are releasing?

The blue Nike Caitlin 1 will serve as the model’s launch colorway in October. Other confirmed styles include the yellow-based “Warning Code” makeup, the pink “Midnight Fever” iteration, the “Purple Venom” colorway, the white “Ice Cold” makeup, and the sail-colored “Cave Stone” makeup. Concrete release details for each pair will be announced at a later date.

Where is the Nike Caitlin 1 releasing?

The Nike Caitlin 1 will drop at Nike.com and at Nike Basketball stockists globally. Also releasing alongside the sneaker is an 18-piece apparel collection featuring jackets, hoodies, t-shirts, and more.

What’s the release date for the Nike Caitlin 1?

The Nike Caitlin 1 has been confirmed to drop on Sept. 24 in China and on then on Oct. 1 globally.

How much does the Nike Caitlin 1 cost?

The Nike Caitlin 1 retails for $140 in North America, and will cost $135 globally.

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