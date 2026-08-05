Frequent collaborators Willy Chavarria and Adidas Originals are back with a new sneaker project releasing this week, and it will be available on Complex.

That collaboration is a pink-colored Willy Chavarria x Adidas Megaride AG that’s inspired by pink bubblegum. The upper is equipped with a breathable mesh that’s paired with synthetic overlay and suede panels throughout. Traditional Three Stripes branding appears on both the lateral and medial sides, while Chavarria’s name is stamped on the tongue. Completing the look is the futuristic Megaride cushioning system for the midsole. The sneaker also comes with additional silicone keychains attached to the shoelaces, which are shown in the images below.

Readers will be able to cop the Willy Chavarria x Adidas Megaride AG on Complex starting on Friday, Aug. 7, for $200. Grab a closer look at the sneaker below.