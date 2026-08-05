DAILY QUIZ

GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sneakers

Willy Chavarria's Adidas Megaride Collab Is Releasing Soon on Complex

Here's how to buy the latest Willy Chavarria x Adidas Megaride collab.

Willy Chavarria x Adidas Megaride AG
The Willy Chavarria x Adidas Megaride AG is releasing on Complex this Friday. Via Adidas

Frequent collaborators Willy Chavarria and Adidas Originals are back with a new sneaker project releasing this week, and it will be available on Complex.

That collaboration is a pink-colored Willy Chavarria x Adidas Megaride AG that’s inspired by pink bubblegum. The upper is equipped with a breathable mesh that’s paired with synthetic overlay and suede panels throughout. Traditional Three Stripes branding appears on both the lateral and medial sides, while Chavarria’s name is stamped on the tongue. Completing the look is the futuristic Megaride cushioning system for the midsole. The sneaker also comes with additional silicone keychains attached to the shoelaces, which are shown in the images below.

Readers will be able to cop the Willy Chavarria x Adidas Megaride AG on Complex starting on Friday, Aug. 7, for $200. Grab a closer look at the sneaker below.

Shop for Adidas on Complex Shop

Related Stories

A man wearing a black and green striped rugby shirt with "Chavarria" and "1" on the front, featuring white collar and sleeve stripes.
Style

Adidas x Willy Chavarria 'Comienza Con El Sueño' Collection: How to Buy

The collaborative 'Comienza Con El Sueño' collection is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff56 days ago
Willy Chavarria x Adidas Megaride Bones
Sneakers

Willy Chavarria's New Adidas World Cup Collection Is Releasing on Complex

Chavarria's Adidas 'Comienza Con El Sueño' capsule drops next week.

Victor Deng63 days ago
Willy Chavarria's 'Love Prevails' Adidas Collection
Sneakers

Willy Chavarria Adds a Rose to the Adidas Shell Toe

Chavarria's new Adidas Superstars drop this week.

Victor Deng114 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicCam'ron Threatens to Leak a Cardi B Song and Expose Her Management Over Interview Dispute
4
StyleUniqlo Drops Pokémon 30th Anniversary UT Collection Inspired by Game Boy Classics
5
Pop CultureLil Wayne Allegedly Tried to Fly Out 'Teen Mom' Star Rachel Beaver for Tryst
6
MusicASAP Rocky Says ASAP Ferg's Name Change Hurt Him: 'Why You Going So Hard?'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App