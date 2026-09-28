Tom Sachs' New Nike Collab Is Available Now

As the 15th anniversary of Tom Sachs’ Nike partnership approaches in 2017, the duo has released a new iteration of the General Purpose Shoe collaboration—the “Demerits.”
The “Demerits” General Purpose Shoe differs from past versions of the line by replacing the typical knitted upper with all-black perforated Ecco leather. Additional features include the standard waffle sole, a white Swoosh and heel tab, blue nylon pull tab made from the same material as seat belts. Its nickname is derived from when Sachs would receive disciplinary action for wearing soccer shoes rather than dress shoes in school.
"I was almost expelled from high school for wearing my soccer shoes to class instead of the all-black dress shoes that were required by school policy. That’s when I figured out I could just color in the white Swoosh with a marker to avoid demerits,” Sachs explained in the press release.
Tom Sachs’ Nike General Purpose Shoe debuted in 2022 as a more accessible alternative to the coveted Mars Yard series. Pairs were even sold at Kohl’s department store. The “Demerits” Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe is available now at nikecraft.com for $120.