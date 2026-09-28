Tom Sachs' New Nike Collab Is Available Now

As the 15th anniversary of Tom Sachs’ Nike partnership approaches in 2017, the duo has released a new iteration of the General Purpose Shoe collaboration—the “Demerits.”

The “Demerits” General Purpose Shoe differs from past versions of the line by replacing the typical knitted upper with all-black perforated Ecco leather. Additional features include the standard waffle sole, a white Swoosh and heel tab, blue nylon pull tab made from the same material as seat belts. Its nickname is derived from when Sachs would receive disciplinary action for wearing soccer shoes rather than dress shoes in school.