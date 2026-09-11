The Best New Sneakers Available on Complex [September 2026]

Complex's new sneaker arrivals leans into collaboration, with musicians and rappers putting their fingerprints on some of the most recognizable silhouettes. Fat Joe's Terror Squad reworks the Nike Air Force 1, Jennie turns the Adidas Superstar into a ballet flat, Pharrell reaches into the Adidas archive for a vintage water shoe, and A$AP Rocky takes Puma's Straycat off-road. Rounding out the group is the Air Max 95 "Greedy," a Nike colorway that folds several of the model's most beloved colorways into one pair. Here are the latest sneakers available to buy on Complex.
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Air Force 1 Low x Terror Squad White/University Red
Price: $150
How To Buy: Shop New Sneakers —> Air Force 1 Low x Terror Squad White/University Red
Fat Joe's Terror Squad collaboration puts a Bronx stamp on Nike's most durable silhouette, with university red accents cutting through the white leather and embroidered details nodding to the crew's hip-hop legacy. It's an Air Force 1 with real history behind it.
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Premium "Greedy"
Price: $200
How To Buy: Shop New Sneakers —> Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Premium "Greedy"
The "Greedy" does exactly what the name suggests, combining several of the most beloved Air Max 95 colorways into a single pair so you don't have to choose. Big Bubble construction, reflective accents on the tongue and heel, and visible Max Air in the heel and forefoot make it a strong pickup for anyone who has ever struggled to settle on one 95.
Adidas X Jennie Superstar SQ Ballerina - Core White/Core Black
Price: $130
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The Blackpink star's first Adidas collaboration reworks the Superstar into a ballet flat, keeping the squared shell toe and Three Stripes while swapping laces for a low-cut, elastic-closure build.
Adidas x Pharrell Williams PW Water Moc - Blue
Price: $140
How To Buy: Shop New Sneakers —> Adidas x Pharrell Williams PW Water Moc - Blue
Pharrell draws on the Adidas archive for this one, reimagining a vintage water shoe with a contemporary build and his own creative touch. The blue, silver, and yellow colorway is an easy statement piece, understated in construction, distinctive enough to stand out.
A$AP Rocky X Puma Straycat
Price: $150
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Rocky takes Puma's Straycat off-road, handpicking a trail silhouette from the archive and equipping it with a Vibram sole, tire-inspired traction, and motorsport-inspired detailing. Limited to one per customer, it's a rugged, performance-minded design with enough of Rocky's influence to set it apart.
Nike ACG Zegama Hike Men's Hiking Shoes - Lime
Price: $190
How To Buy: Shop New Sneakers —> Nike ACG Zegama Hike Men's Hiking Shoes - Lime on Complex
Nike introduced the Zegama as a trail runner in 2022; this newer ACG Hike version pushes the idea further into rugged, all-conditions territory. ZoomX cushioning sits inside a protective mid-cut with a pale Life Lime and mint textile upper, stretchy collar, speckled laces, and black “All Conditions Gear” graphics. A black Vibram MegaGrip outsole with deep, widely spaced lugs gives the soft color palette a much harder edge underfoot.
Vans LX Authentic 44 Animal Pony Hair Zebra - Marshmallow
Price: $110
How To Buy: Shop New Sneakers —> Vans LX Authentic 44 Animal Pony Hair Zebra - Marshmallow on Complex
Introduced in 1966 as the Style #44, the model now known as the Authentic has spent six decades proving how much can be done with a simple low-top. This LX version trades standard canvas for zebra-printed hair-on cowhide, turning surface texture into the headline while keeping the white cotton laces, metal eyelets, and black collar piping familiar. A glossy Marshmallow sidewall, gum waffle outsole, and red “Off the Wall” heel plate preserve the visual language underneath all that pattern.
ASICS Gel-NYC - Smoke Grey/Black
Price: $150
How To Buy: Shop New Sneakers —> ASICS GEL-NYC - Smoke Grey/Black on Complex
The Gel-NYC looks like a turn-of-the-millennium runner, but ASICS only introduced the silhouette in 2023. Its design combines elements of the Gel-Nimbus 3 and Gel-MC Plus 5 up top with Gel-Cumulus 16 tooling underfoot, creating something new from several generations of the brand’s running archive. Cream mesh, glossy black overlays, silver Tiger Stripes, and bold white “GEL” branding at the heel give this pair a sharper finish than the average retro runner.
New Balance 1906 White/Nordic Green
Price: $160
How To Buy: Shop New Sneakers —> New Balance 1906 White/Nordic Green on Complex
The 1906 originally arrived in 2009 as a performance runner, then returned in 2022 as the remastered 1906R with updated 860v2 tooling underfoot. On this pair, Nordic Green highlights the N logo, heel cage, lining, and parts of the outsole against white open mesh and metallic-silver overlays. NLOCK lacing and a sole that combines Acteva Lite, N-ergy, and Abzorb SBS preserve the dense, technical look that made the retro work in the first place.
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble - Solar Red
Price: $190
How To Buy: Shop New Sneakers —> Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble - Solar Red on Complex
When Sergio Lozano introduced the Air Max 95 in 1995, its layered upper and visible forefoot Air made the shoe look unlike anything else in Nike’s running line. The Big Bubble retro brings back that original shape, while this Reverse Solar Red colorway flips the familiar gradient so black around the collar fades into lighter grey layers. Red lights up the lace loops, mini Swoosh, and oversized Air units, making the pair feel like a classic 95 rewired rather than simply reissued.
Puma Speedcat OG - Light Blue
Price: $110
How To Buy: Shop New Sneakers —> Puma Speedcat OG - Light Blue on Complex
Few current sneakers sit closer to the ground than the Speedcat. Puma introduced the lifestyle silhouette in 1999 after developing it from fireproof Formula 1 footwear, and that racing origin still shapes the narrow profile, rounded heel, and thin black tire-tread outsole. Light-blue suede, a cream Formstrip, and small hits of gold branding give the stripped-down construction just enough contrast.
Vans LX Authentic 44 Animal Pony Hair Cow - Marshmallow
Price: $110
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Vans turns its original 1966 Authentic into a cow-print statement with an upper cut from textured hair on cowhide. Brown and black patches sit over a light base, with white contrast stitching and black collar trim sharpening the low-top shape. The LX build finishes it with a high-gloss sidewall, ’90s-inspired foxing, white laces, and the gum waffle outsole.
ASICS Gel-1130 - Piedmont Grey/Midnight
Price: $110
How To Buy: Shop New Sneakers —> ASICS Gel-1130 - Piedmont Grey/Midnight on Complex
The Gel-1130 began life in 2008 as a stability runner, and the original purpose is still visible in its layered, support-minded construction. Wide-gauge grey mesh sits beneath glossy muted-blue overlays, while metallic Tiger Stripes and dark Midnight trim sharpen the upper’s technical lines. A navy midsole and outsole give the shoe a heavier visual base, with heel Gel is left visible as a reminder that the retro look started with performance.
Puma Suede Charles F. Stead V - Tan
Price: $120
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Charles F. Stead has been tanning suede in England since 1825, making it a fitting partner for one of Puma’s longest-running silhouettes. The Suede dates back to 1968, and this version refreshes that familiar shape with a tan upper that has a pronounced, almost velvety nap, set off by an off-white leather Formstrip and textured rubber sole. Gold foil branding and a round CFS suede lace tag finish the collaboration without overworking it.
New Balance 530 - Turtle Dove/Angora
Price: $110
How To Buy: Shop New Sneakers —> New Balance 530 - Turtle Dove/Angora on Complex
The 530 reaches back to New Balance’s early-’90s running catalog, when the model was built for high mileage rather than everyday styling. Its performance roots still come through in the broad mesh base, sweeping overlays, and segmented Abzorb midsole. Turtle dove, angora, taupe, and dark-brown layers give this retro a warm neutral palette that fits naturally into a fall rotation.
Nike Shox BB4 - Black/Metallic Silver/Lapis
Price: $190
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The Shox BB4 arrived in 2000 looking like a basketball shoe sent back from the future. It was Nike’s first basketball model to use Shox cushioning, and is closely associated with Vince Carter. Black leather and molded metallic-silver panels wrap the upper, offset by the Lapis Blue Shox columns, while a row of five dots near the ankle nod to its history as part of Nike’s Alpha Project series of footwear.
Vans LX Authentic 44 Stars - Black
Price: $90
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Black canvas and a faded field of white stars give this all-over print Vans Authentic a softer, more lived-in feel. The LX build updates Vans’ 1966 low-top with a higher gloss-finish sidewall and Sola Foam ADC cushioning while leaving the shape virtually untouched. White laces, metal eyelets, a black foxing stripe, and a gum waffle outsole keep the finish unmistakably Vans.
ASICS Gel-Stratus MC - White/Cilantro
Price: $110
How To Buy: Shop New Sneakers —> ASICS Gel-Stratus MC - White/Cilantro on Complex
The Gel-Stratus MC shows how ASICS can remix its running archive without simply reissuing it. Its upper revives the 2011 Gel-Stratus 4 with synthetic-leather overlays over airy white mesh, while the sole borrows its tooling from the Gel-Jog MC. Metallic silver panels and black linework frame the shoe, leaving Cilantro green to flash through the Tiger Stripes, lace loops, tongue, and cushioning details.