The Best New Sneakers Available on Complex [September 2026]

Complex's new sneaker arrivals leans into collaboration, with musicians and rappers putting their fingerprints on some of the most recognizable silhouettes. Fat Joe's Terror Squad reworks the Nike Air Force 1, Jennie turns the Adidas Superstar into a ballet flat, Pharrell reaches into the Adidas archive for a vintage water shoe, and A$AP Rocky takes Puma's Straycat off-road. Rounding out the group is the Air Max 95 "Greedy," a Nike colorway that folds several of the model's most beloved colorways into one pair. Here are the latest sneakers available to buy on Complex.

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