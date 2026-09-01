Arguably the biggest sneaker release this week is linked to the 2026 US Open, with Travis Scott’s “Ice Blue” Nike Air Force 1 Low releasing on Friday.

For Jordan Brand, there’s a new women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 High and the return of the “Tour Yellow” Air Jordan 4. There’s also a new PAF x On Cloudsoma collab and Pharrell’s Adidas Virginia Watermoc that are both dropping on Complex.

Check out this week’s best sneaker releases below and where you can cop a pair.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026