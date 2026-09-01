Arguably the biggest sneaker release this week is linked to the 2026 US Open, with Travis Scott’s “Ice Blue” Nike Air Force 1 Low releasing on Friday.
For Jordan Brand, there’s a new women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 High and the return of the “Tour Yellow” Air Jordan 4. There’s also a new PAF x On Cloudsoma collab and Pharrell’s Adidas Virginia Watermoc that are both dropping on Complex.
Check out this week’s best sneaker releases below and where you can cop a pair.
Shop New Arrivals from Sneakers on Complex Shop
Air Jordan 1 High ‘Nails and Grails’
Price: $185
When: Wednesday, Sept. 2
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand confirmed that this “Nails and Grails” Air Jordan 1 High is inspired by freshly painted nails. It features a premium patent leather overlays on the upper, metallic silver hardware at the collar, and a semi-translucent outsole.
Post Archive Faction x On Cloudsoma
Price: $200 each
When: Thursday, Sept. 3
Where: Complex Shop
What You Need to Know: On Running’s latest collab with Post Archive Faction is a trio of Cloudsoma colorways, which are dropping on Complex. This trail running shoe is equipped with a knitted upper and paired with Helion HF cushioning in the midsole for comfort.
Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Ice Blue’
Price: $120
When: Friday, Sept. 4
Where: StockX.com, Travisscott.com
What You Need to Know: After releasing early at a special pop-up in New York City on Monday, Travis Scott’s much-anticipated “Ice Blue” Nike Air Force 1 collab is releasing on Sept. 4. The sneaker features a premium ostrich-skin-inspired upper and dons a tonal baby blue colorway.
FC Barcelona x Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro
Price: $190
When: Friday, Sept. 4
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike has joined forces with FC Barcelona for a new Kobe 3 Low Protro release. The sneaker sports a predominantly purple color scheme inspired by the club’s team colors, and has the club’s crest on the tongue.
Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Watermoc
Price: $140
When: Saturday, Sept. 5
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: Pharrell’s new Adidas Virginia Watermoc sneaker is making its debut this Saturday and will also be available on Complex. The model is inspired by the Three Stripes’ Adventure Water Moc from the early 2000’s and will arrive in three colorways.
Air Jordan 4 ‘Tour Yellow’
Price: $220
When: Saturday, Sept. 5
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is bringing back the beloved “Tour Yellow” Air Jordan 4 this weekend for the first time since 2006. The latest retro is true to the OG, and still features the removable velcro patch on the tongue.