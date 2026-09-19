It’s been two years since Jordan Brand released its Howard University-inspired Air Jordan 1 Low and now, the brand is bringing in the HBCU for an official collaboration.
The 2026 “Howard” Air Jordan 1 Low (style code: IX8478-410) not only incorporates the school’s navy and red hues, but the latest version features official Bison branding on the heel tab and insoles. The sneaker is equipped with a more premium satin material on the upper and suede on the Swoosh branding. Completing the look is a white midsole and a navy outsole.
The 2026 “Howard” Air Jordan 1 Low releases on Oct. 1 via SNKRS and at select retailers. The shoe retails for $155. Grab a closer look at the upcoming drop below.