It was revealed that Victor Wembanyama’s Nike deal was coming to an end in October, but now the brand has now re-signed the San Antonio Spurs superstar big man to a new endorsement deal.
According to the latest reports by ESPN’s senior NBA insider Shams Charania, Wemby and Nike have agreed to a new long-term deal. As part of the terms, Wembanyama will be getting his own signature basketball shoe, although it’s currently unknown when the sneaker is hitting retail.
Earlier today, Nike confirmed the re-signing of Wemby with a video on Instagram that also revealed his new signature logo. The logo is designed to look like the face of an alien while also incorporating his initials.
Wemby has been signed to Nike since 2022 while playing professionally in France for the Metropolitans 92 basketball club. Both parties agreed to an extension a year later ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft, where he was selected as the No. 1 pick by the San Antonio Spurs.