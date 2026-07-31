DAILY QUIZ

GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sneakers

Victor Wembanyama Has a Nike Signature Shoe Coming

The terms of Wembanyama's new Nike deal include a signature sneaker line.

Victor Wembanyama is getting a Nike signature shoe
Victor Wembanyama is getting a Nike signature shoe. Via Getty/Gregory Shamus

It was revealed that Victor Wembanyama’s Nike deal was coming to an end in October, but now the brand has now re-signed the San Antonio Spurs superstar big man to a new endorsement deal.

According to the latest reports by ESPN’s senior NBA insider Shams Charania, Wemby and Nike have agreed to a new long-term deal. As part of the terms, Wembanyama will be getting his own signature basketball shoe, although it’s currently unknown when the sneaker is hitting retail.

Earlier today, Nike confirmed the re-signing of Wemby with a video on Instagram that also revealed his new signature logo. The logo is designed to look like the face of an alien while also incorporating his initials.

Wemby has been signed to Nike since 2022 while playing professionally in France for the Metropolitans 92 basketball club. Both parties agreed to an extension a year later ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft, where he was selected as the No. 1 pick by the San Antonio Spurs.

Related Stories

Aerial view of a crop circle resembling an alien face with a stylized body in a field
Sneakers

Nike Made Victor Wembanyama's Alien Logo Into a Legit Crop Circle

Coinciding with the solar eclipse this week.

Victor Deng849 days ago
'Victor Wembanyama' GT Cut 4
Sneakers

Victor Wembanyama Gets His Own Nike GT Cut 4 Colorway

Here's how to buy the 'Victor Wembanyama' GT Cut 4.

Victor Deng92 days ago
A pair of Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Grinch" sneakers displayed against a green background
Sneakers

Victor Wembanyama's First Nike Shoe Releases This Month

Here's how to buy Wembanyama's Air Zoom G.T. Hustle 2 PE.

Victor Deng827 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicPremiere: Rare's Viral "VASTRAA" Freestyle Gets Official Release After Cardi B Co-Sign
4
MusicDame Dash Isn't Happy That Loren Lorosa Reported on His Bankruptcy: 'Y'all Make It Too Obvious'
5
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks
6
SneakersTravis Scott's Nike Air Force 1 'Ice Blue' Is Releasing This Fall

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App