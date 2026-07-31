It was revealed that Victor Wembanyama’s Nike deal was coming to an end in October, but now the brand has now re-signed the San Antonio Spurs superstar big man to a new endorsement deal.

According to the latest reports by ESPN’s senior NBA insider Shams Charania, Wemby and Nike have agreed to a new long-term deal. As part of the terms, Wembanyama will be getting his own signature basketball shoe, although it’s currently unknown when the sneaker is hitting retail.