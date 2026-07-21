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Nike Basketball Unveils 'White Label' Pack for 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend

Here's how to buy the Nike 'White Label' pack.

'White Label' Nike Basketball
The 'White Label' Nike Basketball pack for WNBA All-Star Weekend drops on Friday. Via Nike

After releasing the “Warning Label” collection for NBA All-Star Weekend in February, Nike Basketball has now prepared a premium lineup of hoop sneakers for the WNBA All-Star festivities in Chicago this weekend.

The Swoosh’s “White Label” pack consists of the A'Two, the Book 2, the Ja 3, and the newly released Sabrina 4. Each silhouette is equipped with exotic designs and materials on the uppers, including faux snakeskin, croc, and ostrich. As expected, the sneakers are dressed in a predominantly white color scheme but are offset by metallic silver details on the Swoosh logos and on the tongue tags.

In addition to the four “White Label” sneakers, there’s also a new Kobe 3 Low colorway dropping this week coinciding with the WNBA All-Star Weekend.

The “White Label” Nike Basketball pack will be released on Friday, July 24, via SNKRS and at select retailers in Chicago.

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