Sneakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo Debuts the Nike Giannis Freak 8

The Nike Giannis Freak 8 drops in August.

Nike Giannis Freak 8
Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing the Nike Giannis Freak 8. Via Getty/Patrick McDermott

After missing the last 15 games due to a calf injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the court last night wearing his latest Nike Giannis Freak 8 signature shoe.

Antetokounmpo initially teased this pink-based colorway of the Giannis Freak 8 when he wore it during a scrimmage and posted it on social media last week. According to Nike, this first iteration pays tribute to the Greek Freak’s daughters.

The Giannis Freak 8 features a fairly simple design, opting for a low-cut mesh upper paired with a full-length ReactX midsole that has a feather pattern on the heels. Antetokounmpo’s “GA” logo appears on the tongue while the Swoosh is stamped on the sides of the upper.

“I’m a father of girls, so I try to represent them as much as I can,” Antetokounmpo said in a press release. “I know they are too young to understand, but when they get older, they’ll understand that they inspired me to be better. Be a better father, a better person, a better husband, a better basketball player.”

The Nike Giannis Freak 8 releases on Aug. 1 at Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball retailers for $115.

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