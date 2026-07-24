Basketball season is in full force—in fact, some could say it’s better than ever.

Following Final Four fever and in lockstep with the NBA Playoffs, the WNBA is back, and timing truly couldn’t be better. The 30th celebratory season coincides with a watershed win for the players: a new collective bargaining agreement that establishes a $7 million salary cap.

The likes of A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart will be banking seven-figure salaries not just on WNBA time, but also in their own signature shoes. Each leading lady is just one of a handful of female footwear forces who’ve laced and led their own namesake sneaker.

In accordance with the season start, here is Every WNBA Signature Ever.

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