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Ja Morant's Nike Ja 4 Releases in August

Here's what to know about the Nike Ja 4.

Nike Ja 4
The Nike Ja 4 releases in August. Via Nike

Despite failing to make the NBA Playoffs this season, Ja Morant is giving both basketball and sneaker fans something to look forward to with a teaser of his next Nike signature shoe.

Morant just posted images of his upcoming Nike Ja 4 on Instagram. The silhouette features a mid-cut textile upper paired with a reverse Swoosh and additional midfoot paneling designed to resemble “JA.” Morant’s signature logo also appears on the tongue. It’s currently unknown what cushioning is being used in the midsole of the sneaker.

In the Instagram post, Morant shared an early look at five colorways, including grey, green, blue, pink, and black.

Despite the early preview from Morant himself, release details for the Nike Ja 4 have yet to be announced by the Swoosh. Check back soon for official updates in the coming weeks.

UPDATE (07/08): Nike has officially unveiled the Ja 4 today, with the “Nightmare” colorway pictured above. The silhouette itself is also packed with new innovations, including a TPU JA-Frame on the upper for a secure fit. The midsole uses Cushlon 3.0 and paired with a foam SPRPWR sock liner for extra support. The Ja 4 releases on Aug. 13 at Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball retailers.

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