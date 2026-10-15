Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West 'Absolutely Changed' Her Life

The former couple began dating in 2012, married in 2014, share four children, and finalized their divorce in November 2022.

Ye introduced Kardashian to high fashion, overhauled her wardrobe with designers like Givenchy and Tom Ford, and pushed for her invitations to the Met Gala and Vogue.

Kim Kardashian has taken some time to reflect on the impact her relationship with Kanye West had on her. In an excerpt from Jonathan Van Meter's upcoming book, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, published by The Cut ahead of its October 27 release, Kardashian reflected on how Ye saw potential in both their relationship and his music.

"I realize that he loves, like, a project, right?" Kardashian told Van Meter. "I think he really fell in love with the idea of me, and the project behind it all. He loves things that maybe aren't cool and 'I'm going to make them cool.' Whether it's, like, 'I’m going to stop rapping and do a whole singing album, like 808s [& Heartbreak].' And everyone’s like, 'How could you not rap? It's blasphemy!' And then it’s the best album."

She continued: "I think he's like, 'Let me be with a reality star. No one respects it. I’m going to show you how cool it is.' He changed my life. He absolutely changed my life." Kardashian and Ye began dating in April 2012 before tying the knot two years later.