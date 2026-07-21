DAILY QUIZ

GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sneakers

Nike 'White Label' Pack, Vans Old Skool 'Souvenir,' and More Sneakers Releasing This Week

The Nike 'White Label' pack for WNBA All-Star Weekend headlines this week's best drops.

Nike 'White Label' pack
The Nike 'White Label' pack headlines this week's best releases. Via Nike

This week features one of the bigger sneaker release lineups in recent memory, thanks to the 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend.

As part of the festivities, Nike is planning to release a four-shoe “White Label” pack, a new Kobe 3 Low colorway, and the First Sight Shadow. This week also includes two Air Jordan 4 releases, new Vans Old Skool “Souvenir” colorways, and the Clot x Adidas Superstar.

Grab a closer look at this week’s best sneaker releases below and find out where you can purchase a pair.

Play The Free Daily Sneaker Quiz Complex 5 for 5

Victor Solomon x Nike ‘Trophies’ Pack

Price: $250-$350
When: Wednesday, July 22
Where: StockX.com and Nike SNKRS
What You Need to Know: Designer Victor Solomon and Nike have reconnected on a new “Trophies” collection, featuring the Air Max 90, Air Force 1 Low, and the Foamposite One. In addition to the stealthy black color schemes, each pair is equipped with gold chain shoelaces.

Vans Old Skool ‘Souvenir’

Price: $125 each
When: Thursday, July 23
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: Two new iterations of the popular “Souvenir” Vans Old Skool are releasing this week. Both the latest “Oatmeal” and “Black” colorways are dropping on Complex.

Advertisement

Air Jordan 4 ‘Birds of Paradise’

Price: $220
When: Thursday, July 23
Where: Stockx.com, Nike SNKRS and at select retailers
What You Need to Know: A new women’s-exclusive “Birds of Paradise” Air Jordan 4 is releasing on Thursday. The style gets its name from the Birds of Paradise plant.

Nike ‘White Label’ WNBA All-Star Pack

Price: $150-$170
When: Friday, July 24
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and at select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike Basketball is releasing a four-shoe “White Label” pack this Friday, coinciding with the 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend. The lineup consists of the A’Two, the Book 2, the Ja 3, and the Sabrina 4.

Advertisement

Nike Kobe 3 Low ‘WNBA All-Star’

Price: $190
When: Friday, July 24
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and at select retailers
What You Need to Know: In addition to the “White Label” pack, there’s a new Nike Kobe 3 Low colorway releasing this week linked to the WNBA All-Star Weekend festivities.

Nike First Sight Shadow

Price: $145
When: Friday, July 24
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: As part of the women’s-focused First Sight lineup, the Nike First Sight Shadow is making its debut this week. Nike says the silhouette is inspired by its basketball models from the early 2000s.

Advertisement

Nike Air Max 95

Price: $200
When: Friday, July 25
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: A new Nike Air Max 95 colorway is releasing on SNKRS this week, but the pair is available now on Complex. It features a premium blue suede upper and has a graphic of convenience store shelves on the insoles.

Clot x Adidas Superstar

Price: $200
When: Saturday, July 25
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: Clot and Adidas’ latest release is an updated version of the Superstar sneaker. The shoe’s standout element is the rippled platform outsole. The collab will be available on Complex.

Advertisement

Air Jordan 4 ‘Comic’

Price: $230
When: Saturday, July 25
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: A second Air Jordan 4 colorway is releasing this week, with the “Comic” Air Jordan 4 dropping on Saturday. As the name suggests, the sneaker is inspired by comic books and features pop art-inspired designs throughout.

Related Stories

'WNBA All-Star' Kobe 3 Low
Sneakers

Official Look at the 'WNBA All-Star' Nike Kobe 3 Low

The 'WNBA All-Star' Nike Kobe 3 Low is releasing in July.

Victor Deng7 days ago
Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 PE
Sneakers

Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 PE, 'PR' Shox R4, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

The Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 PE headlines this week's best releases.

Victor Deng55 days ago
WNBA Signature Shoes
Sneakers

Every WNBA Signature Sneaker Ever: 2026 Edition

From the Zoom Swoopes to Caitlin Clark's Nike Caitlin 1, here’s a complete list of WNBA signature sneakers ahead of the 2026 All-Star Game.

Ian Stonebrook3 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App