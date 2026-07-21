This week features one of the bigger sneaker release lineups in recent memory, thanks to the 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend.
As part of the festivities, Nike is planning to release a four-shoe “White Label” pack, a new Kobe 3 Low colorway, and the First Sight Shadow. This week also includes two Air Jordan 4 releases, new Vans Old Skool “Souvenir” colorways, and the Clot x Adidas Superstar.
Grab a closer look at this week’s best sneaker releases below and find out where you can purchase a pair.
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Victor Solomon x Nike ‘Trophies’ Pack
Price: $250-$350
When: Wednesday, July 22
Where: StockX.com and Nike SNKRS
What You Need to Know: Designer Victor Solomon and Nike have reconnected on a new “Trophies” collection, featuring the Air Max 90, Air Force 1 Low, and the Foamposite One. In addition to the stealthy black color schemes, each pair is equipped with gold chain shoelaces.
Vans Old Skool ‘Souvenir’
Price: $125 each
When: Thursday, July 23
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: Two new iterations of the popular “Souvenir” Vans Old Skool are releasing this week. Both the latest “Oatmeal” and “Black” colorways are dropping on Complex.
Air Jordan 4 ‘Birds of Paradise’
Price: $220
When: Thursday, July 23
Where: Stockx.com, Nike SNKRS and at select retailers
What You Need to Know: A new women’s-exclusive “Birds of Paradise” Air Jordan 4 is releasing on Thursday. The style gets its name from the Birds of Paradise plant.
Nike ‘White Label’ WNBA All-Star Pack
Price: $150-$170
When: Friday, July 24
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and at select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike Basketball is releasing a four-shoe “White Label” pack this Friday, coinciding with the 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend. The lineup consists of the A’Two, the Book 2, the Ja 3, and the Sabrina 4.
Nike Kobe 3 Low ‘WNBA All-Star’
Price: $190
When: Friday, July 24
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and at select retailers
What You Need to Know: In addition to the “White Label” pack, there’s a new Nike Kobe 3 Low colorway releasing this week linked to the WNBA All-Star Weekend festivities.
Nike First Sight Shadow
Price: $145
When: Friday, July 24
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: As part of the women’s-focused First Sight lineup, the Nike First Sight Shadow is making its debut this week. Nike says the silhouette is inspired by its basketball models from the early 2000s.
Nike Air Max 95
Price: $200
When: Friday, July 25
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: A new Nike Air Max 95 colorway is releasing on SNKRS this week, but the pair is available now on Complex. It features a premium blue suede upper and has a graphic of convenience store shelves on the insoles.
Air Jordan 4 ‘Comic’
Price: $230
When: Saturday, July 25
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: A second Air Jordan 4 colorway is releasing this week, with the “Comic” Air Jordan 4 dropping on Saturday. As the name suggests, the sneaker is inspired by comic books and features pop art-inspired designs throughout.