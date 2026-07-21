This week features one of the bigger sneaker release lineups in recent memory, thanks to the 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend.

As part of the festivities, Nike is planning to release a four-shoe “White Label” pack, a new Kobe 3 Low colorway, and the First Sight Shadow. This week also includes two Air Jordan 4 releases, new Vans Old Skool “Souvenir” colorways, and the Clot x Adidas Superstar.

Grab a closer look at this week’s best sneaker releases below and find out where you can purchase a pair.