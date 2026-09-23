September is coming to an end and fall 2026 is officially here, which means it’s time to start thinking about your sneaker rotation for the cooler months. That means warmer colors, sturdier builds, and attention to protection against the elements. Our picks include tried and true choices like the Nike Air Force 1 and Air Jordan 4, as well as new models like Salomon’s XT-Evo and Vans’ upcoming “Harris Tweed” collection. All of these sneakers are either available now at retail prices, or dropping soon. Here are the best sneakers to buy for fall 2026.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026