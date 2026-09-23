September is coming to an end and fall 2026 is officially here, which means it’s time to start thinking about your sneaker rotation for the cooler months. That means warmer colors, sturdier builds, and attention to protection against the elements. Our picks include tried and true choices like the Nike Air Force 1 and Air Jordan 4, as well as new models like Salomon’s XT-Evo and Vans’ upcoming “Harris Tweed” collection. All of these sneakers are either available now at retail prices, or dropping soon. Here are the best sneakers to buy for fall 2026.
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Air Jordan 4 ‘Tour Yellow’
Price: $220
Where to buy: Nike
You can’t go wrong with adding a pair of Air Jordan 4s to your fall rotation—especially when it’s a popular colorway like the “Tour Yellow” pair seen here.
Nike ACG Zegama Hike
Price: $190
Where to buy: Complex
The Nike ACG Zegma Hike offers strong utility thanks to its incorporation of a speedy trail runner with a lightweight hiking boot. That utility, combined with its classic ACG colors, makes it a perfect choice for fall 2026.
Adidas Samba ‘Earth Strata’
Price: $130
Where to buy: Complex
This Adidas Samba’s combination of textures screams “fall” from the jump. The colorway incorporates a woven textile upper with tonal suede overlays, and a gum sole that compliments the entire design.
Nike Mind 001
Price: $95
Where to buy: Nike
Nike’s cozy, mild-altering slide, the Mind 001, has been a hit since its introduction in early 2026. It’s set to arrive soon in this warm earthtone colorway that’s ideal for fall.
Salomon XT-Evo
Price: $200
Where to buy: Salomon
Introduced by Kith earlier in 2026, the Salomon XT-Evo is a new silhouette that builds on Salomon’s signature trail running aesthetic with an aggressive new design. This all-black colorway offers a versatile choice for fall and beyond.
New Balance Made in UK 991 Luxe Suede
Price: $270
Where to buy: New Balance
There’s nothing that screams fall weather more than brown sneakers. This New Balance Made in UK 991 certainly fits the bill and is a comfortable option as well.
Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘University Red’
Price: $150
Where to buy: Complex
A once-mythical collaboration made exclusively for Fat Joe, the Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 in “University Red” is now available for the masses. The two-tone color scheme makes it easy to wear year-round, but the “TS” logo on the heel makes the sneaker a bit more special than standard pairs.
Post Archive Faction x On Cloudsoma
Price: $250
Where to buy: Complex
Post Archive Faction’s On Cloudsoma collab is perfect for anyone who’s on their feet a lot but still likes to be comfortable and stylish. The tonal colorway also provides a sleek aesthetic.
Bad Bunny x Adidas F50 Ghost Sprint
Price: $160
Where to buy: Complex
Following up on the blue-based colorway that launched for the 2026 World Cup, this “Charcoal” edition of the Bad Bunny x Adidas F50 Ghost Sprint offers a more subtle option that’s an ideal choice for fall 2026.
Vans 'Harris Tweed' Collection
Price: $120-140
Where to Buy: Complex
This new Vans collection features the Old Skool, Slip-On, and Loafer, each made with Harris Tweed uppers. Perfect for fall, they utilize distressed detailing and additional embellishments throughout. The entire pack drops on Complex on September 24.