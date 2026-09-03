Post Archive Faction (PAF) and On Running have just released their final sneaker collaboration, with the arrival of the Cloudsoma silhouette. Available now on Complex is the PAF x On Cloudsoma collection which consists of three colorways, each in men’s and women’s sizing. The Cloudsoma is a new silhouette designed in collaboration between the South Korean label and the Swiss footwear brand.

The collaborative PAF x On Cloudsoma silhouette features a sculptural upper dressed in tonal colorways that are inspired by nature. Cushioning the underfoot is the brand’s signature Helion HF foam that’s both responsive and flexes with the wearer’s foot. The model comes in three colorways, including black, cobble, and haze.

The PAF x On Cloudsoma sneaker is available now on Complex for $250 apiece.