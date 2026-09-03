Sneakers

How to Buy the Post Archive Faction x On Cloudsoma Collab on Complex

The PAF x On Cloudsoma sneaker is available now.

PAF x On Cloudsoma
The PAF x On Cloudsoma sneaker is available now on Complex. Via On

Post Archive Faction (PAF) and On Running have just released their final sneaker collaboration, with the arrival of the Cloudsoma silhouette.

Available now on Complex is the PAF x On Cloudsoma collection which consists of three colorways, each in men’s and women’s sizing. The Cloudsoma is a new silhouette designed in collaboration between the South Korean label and the Swiss footwear brand.

The collaborative PAF x On Cloudsoma silhouette features a sculptural upper dressed in tonal colorways that are inspired by nature. Cushioning the underfoot is the brand’s signature Helion HF foam that’s both responsive and flexes with the wearer’s foot. The model comes in three colorways, including black, cobble, and haze.

The PAF x On Cloudsoma sneaker is available now on Complex for $250 apiece.

Related Stories

A pair of gray athletic sneakers with a sleek design and textured details, featuring laces and a thick sole.
Sneakers

Post Archive Faction x On Cloudboom Volt Now Available on Complex

The collaborative sneaker is available in two colorways.

Complex Staff12 days ago
A pair of white athletic sneakers with a unique, wavy sole design and black toe accents.
Sneakers

On Running Cloudswift Amp White Sneaker Now Available on Complex

On's Cloudswift Amp has landed in a White/White colorway.

Complex Staff44 days ago
PAF x On Current Form 4.0 collection
Sneakers

The PAF x On Current Form 4.0 Collection Is Releasing on Complex

Here's how to buy the PAF x On Current Form 4.0 collection.

Victor Deng77 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureIShowSpeed Barks at Apple CEO John Ternus After Holding iPhone Duo
4
MusicRohan Marley Recalls Fulfilling His Role While Dating Lauryn Hill
5
BetsPatriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener
6
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App