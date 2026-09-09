Fat Joe's hip-hop collective, Terror Squad, is reportedly continuing its partnership with Nike in 2025 to release a new white and red Air Force 1 collab this summer. News of the project was first reported by Sneaker News.
There are no leaked images of the purported "University Red" Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low (style code: II4391-100) at the time of writing, but early indications suggest it will don a white and university red color scheme similar to the pair worn by Joe back in October 2023 during the BET Hip-Hop Awards. Like the "Blackout" and "Loyalty" makeups that dropped in '23, “TS” embroidery is expected to be featured on the heel of this upcoming pair.
At the time of writing, concrete release details for the "University Red" Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project. Check back soon for updates.
UPDATE (09/09): The “University Red” Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low has just released and is available now on Complex for $150.