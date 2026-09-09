Fat Joe's hip-hop collective, Terror Squad, is reportedly continuing its partnership with Nike in 2025 to release a new white and red Air Force 1 collab this summer. News of the project was first reported by Sneaker News.

There are no leaked images of the purported "University Red" Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low (style code: II4391-100) at the time of writing, but early indications suggest it will don a white and university red color scheme similar to the pair worn by Joe back in October 2023 during the BET Hip-Hop Awards. Like the "Blackout" and "Loyalty" makeups that dropped in '23, “TS” embroidery is expected to be featured on the heel of this upcoming pair.