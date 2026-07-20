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Bad Bunny's Adidas F50 Ghost Sprint Is Available on Complex

Here's how to buy the Bad Bunny x Adidas F50 Ghost Sprint.

Bad Bunny x Adidas F50 Ghost Sprint
The Bad Bunny x Adidas F50 Ghost Sprint is releasing on Complex. Via Adidas

Bad Bunny and Adidas are back with a new sneaker project dropping this week. This time, the artist is introducing a new sneaker based on the classic F50 soccer cleat franchise, with the release timed to the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

Adidas says that Bad Bunny’s F50 Ghost Sprint sneaker is inspired by the wolf spider, which is prominent in Puerto Rico. The “Araña” cage on the upper is both flexible and breathable and sits atop a mesh material. The sneaker features a gradient color scheme on the upper that goes from grey to purple and blue from the heel to the forefoot. Both “+F50BB” and “Adidas Para Bad Bunny” branding are featured at the forefoot.

The Bad Bunny x Adidas F50 Ghost Sprint releases on Saturday, July 18, at Complex, Adidas.com, and at select retailers for $160.

UPDATE (07/20): The Bad Bunny x Adidas F50 Ghost Sprint is now available on Complex for $160.

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