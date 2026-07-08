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Sneakers

Best Sneakers to Buy on Sale: July 2026

From the Foamposite Pro to the Air Jordan 4, these are the best sneakers to buy on sale in July 2026.

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Adidas Samba, Air Jordan 4, Nike Air Foamposite Pro
Adidas Samba, Air Jordan 4, Nike Air Foamposite Pro. Via Complex

Summer is an underrated time of year for those who are on the hunt for new sneakers. Plenty of back-to-school promotions will be coming in the months ahead, but there are also a ton of recently marked-down sneakers that are excellent options for any rotation right now. This list includes sneakers directly from the brands themselves, like Adidas, Brooks, and Nike, as well as pairs from various sneaker boutiques and retailers. For the sneakers, the options range from classics like the Air Max 95 and Air Jordan 4 to newer models like the New Balance 1890.

To make shopping easier, we’ve rounded up the best sneaker deals right now that readers should take advantage of. Scroll on for the Best Sneakers on Sale for July 2026.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

Best Air Jordans to Buy for Under Retail Right Now

Air Jordan 4 ‘Flight Club’

Retail Price: $220
Sale Price: $190
Available at: Foot Locker

Adidas Samba

Retail Price: $100
Sale Price: $70
Available at: Complex

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Nike Total 90

Retail Price: $115
Sale Price: $85
Available at: Nike

Adidas EVO SL

Retail Price: $150
Sale Price: $113
Available at: Adidas

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Nike Air Max 90 ‘Hypervenom’

Retail Price: $150
Sale Price: $105
Available at: Packer

Saucony Progrid Omni 9

Retail Price: $165
Sale Price: $99
Available at: Complex

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Nike React Rejuven8

Retail Price: $75
Sale Price: $47
Available at: Nike



Air Jordan 1 Low

Retail Price: $130
Sale Price: $98
Available at: Nike

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Nike Air Max 95

Retail Price: $200
Sale Price: $160
Available at: Nike

Nike Zoom Vomero 5

Retail Price: $170
Sale Price: $137
Available at: Nike

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New Balance 1890

Retail Price: $180
Sale Price: $135
Available at: Politics

Adidas Superstar

Retail Price: $100
Sale Price: $70
Available at: Complex

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Nike Vomero Plus

Retail Price: $180
Sale Price: $145
Available at: Nike

Adidas Adistar Control 5

Retail Price: $120
Sale Price: $84
Available at: Adidas

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NIke Air Foamposite Pro ‘Gym Red’

Retail Price: $240
Sale Price: $168
Available at: Packer

Brooks Ghost Max 3

Retail Price: $160
Sale Price: $120
Available at: Brooks

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Nike Pegasus Premium

Retail Price: $230
Sale Price: $185
Available at: Nike

Nike Air Max Plus 7

Retail Price: $190
Sale Price: $133
Available at: Sneakersnstuff

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New Balance 992

Retail Price: $220
Sale Price: $143
Available at: Politics

A Bathing Ape Bape Sta M2

Retail Price: $299
Sale Price: $225
Available at: Politics

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