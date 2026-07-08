Summer is an underrated time of year for those who are on the hunt for new sneakers. Plenty of back-to-school promotions will be coming in the months ahead, but there are also a ton of recently marked-down sneakers that are excellent options for any rotation right now. This list includes sneakers directly from the brands themselves, like Adidas, Brooks, and Nike, as well as pairs from various sneaker boutiques and retailers. For the sneakers, the options range from classics like the Air Max 95 and Air Jordan 4 to newer models like the New Balance 1890.

To make shopping easier, we’ve rounded up the best sneaker deals right now that readers should take advantage of. Scroll on for the Best Sneakers on Sale for July 2026.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

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