Summer is an underrated time of year for those who are on the hunt for new sneakers. Plenty of back-to-school promotions will be coming in the months ahead, but there are also a ton of recently marked-down sneakers that are excellent options for any rotation right now. This list includes sneakers directly from the brands themselves, like Adidas, Brooks, and Nike, as well as pairs from various sneaker boutiques and retailers. For the sneakers, the options range from classics like the Air Max 95 and Air Jordan 4 to newer models like the New Balance 1890.
To make shopping easier, we’ve rounded up the best sneaker deals right now that readers should take advantage of. Scroll on for the Best Sneakers on Sale for July 2026.
Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026
Air Jordan 4 ‘Flight Club’
Retail Price: $220
Sale Price: $190
Available at: Foot Locker
Adidas Samba
Nike Total 90
Retail Price: $115
Sale Price: $85
Available at: Nike
Adidas EVO SL
Retail Price: $150
Sale Price: $113
Available at: Adidas
Nike Air Max 90 ‘Hypervenom’
Retail Price: $150
Sale Price: $105
Available at: Packer
Saucony Progrid Omni 9
Retail Price: $165
Sale Price: $99
Available at: Complex
Nike React Rejuven8
Air Jordan 1 Low
Retail Price: $130
Sale Price: $98
Available at: Nike
Nike Air Max 95
Retail Price: $200
Sale Price: $160
Available at: Nike
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Retail Price: $170
Sale Price: $137
Available at: Nike
New Balance 1890
Retail Price: $180
Sale Price: $135
Available at: Politics
Adidas Superstar
Nike Vomero Plus
Retail Price: $180
Sale Price: $145
Available at: Nike
Adidas Adistar Control 5
Retail Price: $120
Sale Price: $84
Available at: Adidas
NIke Air Foamposite Pro ‘Gym Red’
Retail Price: $240
Sale Price: $168
Available at: Packer
Brooks Ghost Max 3
Retail Price: $160
Sale Price: $120
Available at: Brooks
Nike Pegasus Premium
Retail Price: $230
Sale Price: $185
Available at: Nike
Nike Air Max Plus 7
Retail Price: $190
Sale Price: $133
Available at: Sneakersnstuff
New Balance 992
Retail Price: $220
Sale Price: $143
Available at: Politics
A Bathing Ape Bape Sta M2
Retail Price: $299
Sale Price: $225
Available at: Politics