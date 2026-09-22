Vans is dropping a trio of cozy sneakers this week just in time for the fall season. Dubbed “Harris Tweed,” the range includes the classic Old Skool and Slip-On as well as the Loafer, which the brand says are inspired by “London punk and Southern California skate culture.”

The silhouettes are equipped with a premium wool Harris Tweed construction on the uppers, while DIY-inspired charms similar to the brand’s coveted “Souvenir” colorways appear throughout the shoes. Additional details include the greased and distressed vulcanized midsoles to give the sneakers a vintage-style aesthetic.