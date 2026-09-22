Sneakers

The Vans 'Harris Tweed' Collection Is Releasing on Complex

Here's how to buy the Vans 'Harris Tweed' collection releasing this week.

Vans 'Harris Tweed' collection
The Vans 'Harris Tweed' collection is releasing on Complex. Via Vans

Vans is dropping a trio of cozy sneakers this week just in time for the fall season.

Dubbed “Harris Tweed,” the range includes the classic Old Skool and Slip-On as well as the Loafer, which the brand says are inspired by “London punk and Southern California skate culture.”

The silhouettes are equipped with a premium wool Harris Tweed construction on the uppers, while DIY-inspired charms similar to the brand’s coveted “Souvenir” colorways appear throughout the shoes. Additional details include the greased and distressed vulcanized midsoles to give the sneakers a vintage-style aesthetic.

The entire Vans “Harris Tweed” collection will be available on Complex starting on Thursday, Sept. 24. The range retails from $120 to $140. Grab a closer look at each of the pairs below.

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