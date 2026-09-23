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UNDEFEATED Digs Into the Archives for New College Vault Capsule: Get a Closer Look

While college football is the focus this time around, the upcoming second capsule will turn its attention to basketball.

A group of people in a diner setting, wearing casual and sports-themed clothing. The decor includes pennants and a mounted deer head.
Image via UNDEFEATED

UNDEFEATED is going to college.

Launching Sept. 25, the first UNDEFEATED x College Vault capsule finds the brand aiming straight for the hearts of sports fans by pulling familiar logos from the archives.

In a statement shared with Complex, Nicole Armentrout, Senior VP of Marketing at CLC, establishers of the College Vault program, praised UNDEFEATED’s “unmistakable point of view” as a key point of inspiration behind the new collaboration.

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“When it comes to the intersection of sport, fashion, and street culture, UNDEFEATED has long set the standard, paralleling the synergy of tradition, passion, and relevancy we have built in College Vault,” Armentrout said. “Pairing UNDEFEATED’s unmistakable point of view with iconic, powerful collegiate brands has created something fresh, authentic, and exciting for both longtime fans and new audiences.”

Featured in the inaugural capsule is a supergroup of 13 college football franchises including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia Tech, LSU, Texas A&M, and more. The capsule launches Sept. 25 and will be available at UNDEFEATED locations in New York, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. Pieces will also be available to shop via the official UNDEFEATED site.

Below, get a look at the first capsule in action. This December, UNDEFEATED will return with a second capsule, this time turning their attention to college basketball. We should have more details to share on that soon.

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