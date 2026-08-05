Salomon has tapped Kith to help introduce its latest silhouette, with the XT-EVO, pictured here.

The Salomon XT-EVO sneaker will make its retail debut this Friday through two collaborative colorways as part of Kith’s &Kin Fall 2026 range. The XT-EVO retains the footwear brand’s trail-running design ethos; the sneaker is equipped with the brand’s signature Quicklace system on the rubber and mesh upper. This new model also borrows the tooling from the popular XT-6 silhouette that features an Agile Chassis System for stability and contragrip outsole. Kith’s versions of the XT-EVO come in a brown and purple color scheme or a yellow-based makeup.

Both colorways of the Kith x Salomon XT-EVO will be released on Aug. 7 exclusively at Kith.com, the Kith app, and at Kith stores.