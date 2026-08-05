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Sneakers

Best Sneakers to Buy on Sale: August 2026

From the Air Jordan 11 Low to the Vans Era, these are the best sneakers to buy on sale in August 2026.

By
Salomon XT-4, Air Jordan 11 Low, Nike Air Max Plus
Salomon XT-4, Air Jordan 11 Low, Nike Air Max Plus. Via Complex

August means it’s time for back-to-school shopping. The good news is there are plenty of deals to be had for those looking for new school sneakers, or anyone that wants to add to their rotation. Included in this list are options from Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas, Vans, and more. Models range from classics like the Air Jordan 11 Low, Air Jordan 3, and Adidas Gazelle, as well as popular models like the Nike Vomero Plus and Salomon XT-4.

To help out, we’ve rounded up a list of the best sneaker deals available right now that readers can take advantage of. Here are the best sneakers on sale for August 2026.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

Shop New Arrivals from Sneakers on Complex Shop

Air Jordan 3 ‘World’s Best’

Retail Price: $215
Sale Price: $162 (w/code DAYONE)
Available at: Nike

Adidas LA Trainer

Retail Price: $150
Sale Price: $105
Available at: Complex

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Air Jordan 11 Low ‘UNC’

Retail Price: $195
Sale Price: $147 (w/code DAYONE)
Available at: Nike

Adidas SL 72 RS

Retail Price: $100
Sale Price: $70
Available at: Complex

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Nike Air Max 270

Retail Price: $170
Sale Price: $128 (w/code DAYONE)
Available at: Nike

Adidas Gazelle Indoor

Retail Price: $120
Sale Price: $84
Available at: Complex

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Asics Gel-Cumulus 16

Retail Price: $140
Sale Price: $84
Available at: Complex

Nike Vomero Plus ‘Racer Blue’

Retail Price: $190
Sale Price: $133
Available at: Packer

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Nike Air Max Plus ‘Triple Black’

Retail Price: $190
Sale Price: $143 (w/code DAYONE)
Available at: Nike

Adidas Megaride F50

Retail Price: $180
Sale Price: $153
Available at: Adidas

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Salomon XT-4

Retail Price: $200
Sale Price: $150
Available at: Sneaker Politics

Adidas Harden Vol. 10

Retail Price: $160
Sale Price: $128
Available at: Adidas

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New Balance 997

Retail Price: $200
Sale Price: $120
Available at: Undefeated

Nike Foamposite Pro ‘Voltage’

Retail Price: $240
Sale Price: $156
Available at: Sneaker Politics

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Vans OTW Era Vibram

Retail Price: $110
Sale Price: $60.50
Available at: Sneaker Politics

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