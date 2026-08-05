Best Sneakers to Buy on Sale: August 2026

August means it’s time for back-to-school shopping. The good news is there are plenty of deals to be had for those looking for new school sneakers, or anyone that wants to add to their rotation. Included in this list are options from Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas, Vans, and more. Models range from classics like the Air Jordan 11 Low, Air Jordan 3, and Adidas Gazelle, as well as popular models like the Nike Vomero Plus and Salomon XT-4.

To help out, we’ve rounded up a list of the best sneaker deals available right now that readers can take advantage of. Here are the best sneakers on sale for August 2026.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026