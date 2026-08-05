Best Sneakers to Buy on Sale: August 2026

August means it’s time for back-to-school shopping. The good news is there are plenty of deals to be had for those looking for new school sneakers, or anyone that wants to add to their rotation. Included in this list are options from Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas, Vans, and more. Models range from classics like the Air Jordan 11 Low, Air Jordan 3, and Adidas Gazelle, as well as popular models like the Nike Vomero Plus and Salomon XT-4.
To help out, we’ve rounded up a list of the best sneaker deals available right now that readers can take advantage of. Here are the best sneakers on sale for August 2026.
Shop New Arrivals from Sneakers on Complex Shop
Air Jordan 3 ‘World’s Best’
Retail Price: $215
Sale Price: $162 (w/code DAYONE)
Available at: Nike
Adidas LA Trainer
Retail Price: $150
Sale Price: $105
Available at: Complex
Air Jordan 11 Low ‘UNC’
Retail Price: $195
Sale Price: $147 (w/code DAYONE)
Available at: Nike
Adidas SL 72 RS
Retail Price: $100
Sale Price: $70
Available at: Complex
Nike Air Max 270
Retail Price: $170
Sale Price: $128 (w/code DAYONE)
Available at: Nike
Adidas Gazelle Indoor
Retail Price: $120
Sale Price: $84
Available at: Complex
Asics Gel-Cumulus 16
Retail Price: $140
Sale Price: $84
Available at: Complex
Nike Vomero Plus ‘Racer Blue’
Retail Price: $190
Sale Price: $133
Available at: Packer
Nike Air Max Plus ‘Triple Black’
Retail Price: $190
Sale Price: $143 (w/code DAYONE)
Available at: Nike
Adidas Megaride F50
Retail Price: $180
Sale Price: $153
Available at: Adidas
Salomon XT-4
Retail Price: $200
Sale Price: $150
Available at: Sneaker Politics
Adidas Harden Vol. 10
Retail Price: $160
Sale Price: $128
Available at: Adidas
New Balance 997
Retail Price: $200
Sale Price: $120
Available at: Undefeated
Nike Foamposite Pro ‘Voltage’
Retail Price: $240
Sale Price: $156
Available at: Sneaker Politics
Vans OTW Era Vibram
Retail Price: $110
Sale Price: $60.50
Available at: Sneaker Politics