Adidas x Bad Bunny F50 Ghost Sprint Now Available on Complex

Bad Bunny and Adidas’ latest shoe, the F50 Ghost Sprint, is now available on Complex. The silhouette’s latest colorway is Core Black / Charcoal / Aurora Black, which follows the Dark Marine / Light Blue / Clear Sky and Solar Slime / Mesa / Semi Solar Slime variants.

For the Black colorway, anthracite grey and black set the dominant tone, with various shades of brown adding depth throughout the upper. Red accents provide a subtle contrast, while gray details appear on the outsole and around the heel. At the center of the design is the 'Araña' web cage, a structural overlay engineered for flexible stability and breathability. Beneath the cage sits a deconstructed spacer mesh upper, designed to handle the heat of Puerto Rican summers with an emphasis on lightness and breathability for everyday city wear.

Where to buy the F50 Ghost Sprint

If you’re looking to add a new shoe to your rotation, shop Adidas on Complex.