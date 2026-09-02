Sneakers

Best Sneakers to Buy on Sale: September 2026

From the Air Jordan 3 to the Adidas Superstar, these are the best sneakers to buy on sale in September 2026.

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'Emerald' Nike Air Max 95, 'World's Best' Air Jordan 3, Willy Chavarria x Adidas Megaride Bones
'Emerald' Nike Air Max 95, 'World's Best' Air Jordan 3, Willy Chavarria x Adidas Megaride Bones. Via Complex

September means school is back in session. With Labor Day arriving soon, there are plenty of deals to be had for those looking for new sneakers to add to their rotations. This list includes options from Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas, Vans, and more. The sneakers range from classics like the Adidas Superstar, Air Jordan 3, and Nike Air Force 1, to new models like the Nike Vomero Plus and ReactX Rejuven8.

We’ve rounded up a list of the best sneaker deals available right now that readers can take advantage of. Here are the best sneakers on sale for September 2026.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

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Nike Vomero Plus

Retail Price: $180
Sale Price: $155
Available at: Nike

Wales Bonner x Adidas Karintha OG

Retail Price: $220
Sale Price: $154
Available at: Complex

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Air Jordan 3 ‘World’s Best’

Retail Price: $215
Sale Price: $185
Available at: JD Sports

Nike Air Max 95 ‘Emerald’

Retail Price: $190
Sale Price: $ 133
Available at: Complex

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Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Slide

Retail Price: $65
Sale Price: $43
Available at: Nike

Nike Air Force 1 ‘Denim’

Retail Price: $125
Sale Price: $95
Available at: Nike

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Nike LeBron 23

Retail Price: $210
Sale Price: $116
Available at: Nike

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE

Retail Price: $180
Sale Price: $155
Available at: Nike

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Adidas Handball Spezial

Retail Price: $110
Sale Price: $94
Available at: Adidas

Brooks Ghost Max 3

Retail Price: $160
Sale Price: $110
Available at: Brooks

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Nike Air Max Goadome Low

Retail Price: $175
Sale Price: $123
Available at: Complex

Salomon XT-Whisper

Retail Price: $145
Sale Price: $116
Available at: Packer

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Clot x Adidas Mundial

Retail Price: $150
Sale Price: $90
Available at: Adidas

Adidas Superstar Vintage

Retail Price: $120
Sale Price: $96
Available at: Packer

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Willy Chavarria x Adidas Megaride Bones

Retail Price: $220
Sale Price: $160
Available at: Politics

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