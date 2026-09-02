Best Sneakers to Buy on Sale: September 2026

September means school is back in session. With Labor Day arriving soon, there are plenty of deals to be had for those looking for new sneakers to add to their rotations. This list includes options from Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas, Vans, and more. The sneakers range from classics like the Adidas Superstar, Air Jordan 3, and Nike Air Force 1, to new models like the Nike Vomero Plus and ReactX Rejuven8.

We’ve rounded up a list of the best sneaker deals available right now that readers can take advantage of. Here are the best sneakers on sale for September 2026.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026