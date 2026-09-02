Best Sneakers to Buy on Sale: September 2026

September means school is back in session. With Labor Day arriving soon, there are plenty of deals to be had for those looking for new sneakers to add to their rotations. This list includes options from Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas, Vans, and more. The sneakers range from classics like the Adidas Superstar, Air Jordan 3, and Nike Air Force 1, to new models like the Nike Vomero Plus and ReactX Rejuven8.
We’ve rounded up a list of the best sneaker deals available right now that readers can take advantage of. Here are the best sneakers on sale for September 2026.
Shop New Arrivals from Sneakers on Complex Shop
Nike Vomero Plus
Wales Bonner x Adidas Karintha OG
Retail Price: $220
Sale Price: $154
Available at: Complex
Air Jordan 3 ‘World’s Best’
Retail Price: $215
Sale Price: $185
Available at: JD Sports
Nike Air Max 95 ‘Emerald’
Retail Price: $190
Sale Price: $ 133
Available at: Complex
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Slide
Retail Price: $65
Sale Price: $43
Available at: Nike
Nike Air Force 1 ‘Denim’
Retail Price: $125
Sale Price: $95
Available at: Nike
Nike LeBron 23
Retail Price: $210
Sale Price: $116
Available at: Nike
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE
Adidas Handball Spezial
Retail Price: $110
Sale Price: $94
Available at: Adidas
Brooks Ghost Max 3
Retail Price: $160
Sale Price: $110
Available at: Brooks
Nike Air Max Goadome Low
Retail Price: $175
Sale Price: $123
Available at: Complex
Salomon XT-Whisper
Retail Price: $145
Sale Price: $116
Available at: Packer
Clot x Adidas Mundial
Retail Price: $150
Sale Price: $90
Available at: Adidas
Adidas Superstar Vintage
Retail Price: $120
Sale Price: $96
Available at: Packer
Willy Chavarria x Adidas Megaride Bones
Retail Price: $220
Sale Price: $160
Available at: Politics